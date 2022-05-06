Dear Smiley: My late mother told us several tales about her uncle, who lived with his wife in the very small town of Klotzville during Prohibition.
He was a moonshiner, and a very popular one, she said.
Uncle stored his “shine” in the loft of a barn, hopefully hiding it from the revenuers. Mama remembered one night when the barn caught on fire. She remembered hearing the explosions and seeing the fireworks as the jugs and barrels exploded.
She said it was a fun night, but not for Uncle.
She also told us of Uncle’s arrest by the revenuers and “vacation” to jail in New Orleans. She said his vacation was not very long — because his customers along the bayou couldn’t wait to bail him out.
SHERYL BOURDIER SHERLOCK
Baton Rouge
Rite of passage
Dear Smiley: I, too, received a speeding ticket in Golden Meadow just as I was admiring how well-manicured the town was.
A few years later, at my final interview to become a U.S. citizen, the immigration officer asked me whether I had ever been arrested, been issued a citation, or otherwise broken the law.
I admitted at that point that I had indeed been issued a speeding ticket, but that it had happened in Golden Meadow.
Without looking up, the officer asked whether I had paid said citation. I responded in the affirmative. She went on to silently make some marks on my application. By now, I was getting a little nervous.
Then she looked up with a broad grin and said, “I have approved your application. Congratulations, my fellow American.”
To this day, I feel that Golden Meadow allowed me to partake in a communal rite of passage that warmed me to the officer. And for this, Golden Meadow, I thank you.
MARLENE FRIIS
New Orleans
Black and tan
Dear Smiley: In the early 80's I lived in the Gulf Oil camp in Cutoff and worked offshore out of Fourchon.
My cohorts and I, who worked in Timbalier Bay, would drive our tan company Ford LTD to Leeville to catch our crewboat. We all knew about the Golden Meadow speed limits.
When the state finally started working on the four-lane bypass at Golden Meadow, it gave us an alternate route to get back to Cutoff in the evening.
However, the road construction crews were none too happy to see us zoom around barricades, shouting at us and raising hell as we passed them, raising dust.
One Friday afternoon, the road crews waved at us and urged us on — to a freshly tarred roadway.
It took us all weekend, lots of elbow grease, turpentine, and rags to eliminate the evidence of our misdeed from our "black and tan" LTD.
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Whatever floats
Dear Smiley: Baton Rouge ferry stories brought back memories.
We lived next to the Greyhound bus station when I was probably 14. Several friends and I would take the bus to Port Allen, walk to the ferry, then on to Baton Rouge's Third Street and the State Capitol.
We'd hang around for the day and return. Just one rule, don't miss the bus home.
I have a cypress board with two handholds in it, stenciled "M.V. Ollie K. Wilds." It's a ferry's life preserver.
J.B. CASTAGNOS
Donaldsonville
A-peeling star
Dear Smiley: Sometime in crawfish season during the 1956-57 school year, I skipped a day of fifth grade at St. Vincent’s Institute in Donaldsonville to go with my grandparents to their Lake Verret camp and spend part of the day with The King of Hollywood, Clark Gable, and his wife, Kay Williams (formerly Spreckels).
Sister at S.V.I. was not pleased to have a student skip school for a movie star!
He was filming the movie “Band of Angels” in the swamp around the lake. We were told his co-star, Yvonne DeCarlo, rarely left her trailer due to the heat.
Mr. Clark and Miss Kay were lovely, friendly people. He asked me to help him peel crawfish for lunch on a camp porch.
For years I kept a crawfish head from that day.
MEL SIMONEAUX GOUDELOCKE
Baton Rouge