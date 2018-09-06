Max Blanchard, of Prairieville, said habits of Louisiana drivers "have almost boundless opportunities for humor (unless you're actually stuck in traffic caused by them).
"Here's an observation about them after driving in other states, where they do know how to drive.
"The left lane on interstates is for:
"A. Checking texts and email.
"B. Applying makeup and combing hair.
"C. Making sure you're in the correct lane for your exit in 17 miles.
"D. 'What? Why is the left lane any different?'"
Wind damage
T-Bob Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Florida, posts this weather report:
"Tropical Storm Gordon blew so hard through the Panama City Beach area that it has erased all University of Miami flags, banners, jerseys, etc."
Lunch menu
After we discussed baby chicks seen in the State Capitol area, readers pointed out that a fox has recently been spotted in that area.
So, if nature takes its course…
Louisiana trivia
Warren Perrin admits to having too much time on his hands ("My wife Mary went out of town for two days…").
So he came up with these facts about parishes:
"Three parish seats begin with 'Saint': St. Martinville (St. Martin), St. Francisville (West Feliciana) and Saint Joseph (Tensas).
"Four parishes have the same name as their parish seat: Cameron, Lafayette, Livingston, and Natchitoches.
"Five parish seats contain one of the names of their parish: Baton Rouge (East Baton Rouge), New Iberia (Iberia), St. Martinville (St. Martin), Orleans (New Orleans), and Winn (Winnfield).
"Nine parishes begin with 'Saint': St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary (Franklin) and St. Tammany."
The inconsiderate
"Concerned Citizen" says, "Every day I observe people parking in designated 'handicap parking' slots when they have no official designation on the vehicle license plate or the blue handicap tag on the interior rear view mirror.
"Why is it that police departments do not seem to notice or care about this enough to enforce the law and give those individuals a ticket (which they so rightfully earned).
"Perhaps the laws need to be revised to make this infraction carry a stiffer penalty."
Special People Dept.
- Elcy Daussat, of New Orleans, celebrates her 101st birthday on Sunday, Sept. 9.
- Paul Cire Bajon, of White Castle, celebrates his 99th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 8.
- Bill and Dot Knobloch, of River Ridge, celebrate their 67th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 9.
- Joe and Polly McLin Blanchard celebrate their 55th anniversary on Friday, Sept. 7.
- William and Susan Douglass, of Metairie, celebrate their 51st anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 9.
Useful junk?
After a reader wondered why Heloise recommended using chipped coffee cups for planters rather than dumping them, Carla Campbell, of Lafayette, added:
"Heloise has done it again. Other uses for clean ice cream tubs."
But Martha Wright presents the case for the defense, saying the "throw it out" folks "obviously did not grow up in the '40s. We were frugal, and didn’t throw anything away if it could be recycled. And look at all the landfills today. Thank you, Heloise."
Fair warning
Ernie Gremillion, noting Loren Scott's old joke, says, "I think basic rules of journalism for your type of column require that when you run a 'groaner' you label it as such."
Speaking of groaners
Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie, tells of the time Boudreaux and Thibodeaux, both maintenance men, were standing at the base of a flagpole looking up.
A lady walking by asked what they were doing.
"We're supposed to find da height of dis here flagpole," said Boudreaux, "but we don't have a ladder."
She said, "Hand me that wrench out of your toolbox." She loosened a few bolts, laid the pole down, took a tape measure from their toolbox, measured and announced, 'Eighteen feet, six inches.'
After she walked away, Thibodeaux shook his head and laughed.
"Well, ain't that just like a know-it-all woman. We need da height and she gives us da length."
Another groaner
David Longwell gave Algie Petrere this one:
"A police officer came to my house and asked where I was between 4 and 5. He seemed irritated when I said, 'Kindergarten.'"