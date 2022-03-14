Here's an "Only in Louisiana" story:
One afternoon, Lady Katherine and I were car shopping and encountered an affable salesman who made us an acceptable deal on a vehicle.
After we signed the necessary documents, he said when we came to pick up the car he would have a Zulu coconut for each of us.
Blissfully driving away from the dealership, we had the same thought:
How can you not love this crazy place?
What's the rush?
Dusty Kling, of Baton Rouge, sounds like he wants to get into the planning business:
"While reading about the Comite Diversion Canal Project (four decades and counting) and East Baton Rouge traffic light synchronization (35 years old), and seeing no light at the end of these tunnels, I thought about other long-standing promises that have never come to fruition I have witnessed in my lifetime in Baton Rouge.
"Restoration of the lakes and building of a 'new' new bridge come to mind. Longtime residents may have others."
He wonders how much has been spent on plans and commissioned studies "with no physical outcomes for the paper projects."
Those are some interesting thoughts, Dusty. We need to form a committee to study them.
Bride with baggage
"Can you take another story about a bride owing money?," asks Mary Ann Aucoin, of New Orleans:
"Back when I was getting married, there was no Visa or any nationwide credit card. However, individual stores such as D.H. Holmes and Maison Blanche had credit accounts.
"I had both, and due to a lot of pre-wedding spending found I owed a total of around $300, a lot of money back then.
"As my wedding approached, I was frantic. I didn’t want to saddle my groom with this debt. (He was just starting law school; we were going to be living on my salary of $350 a month.)
"Finally, about a week before the wedding, I told my mother, and asked what I should do. She offered to pay the bills for me, but as 'a lesson' said she would cut back on flowers down the aisle of the church, only having flowers on the altar.
"I tearfully thanked her and agreed to the 'lesson.'
"When my dear Aunt Mary (who had no children) heard of this, she told my mother she would pay for the flowers.
"Did I mention she was my favorite aunt?"
Time your penance
James Orgeron, of Kenner, comments on "the Lenten tradition of giving up something one loves as a penance:
"My late wife, Linda, used to give up her passion, ice cream, for Lent each year. Imagine her consternation when informed, in the second or third year, that Sundays weren't considered a day of Lent.
"From that point on she stayed up until one minute after midnight on Saturdays to have a bowl of ice cream, and made sure to get one more on Sunday nights at 11:45 p.m., so she had 15 minutes to enjoy it.
"She stayed abstinent the rest of the week, but so looked forward to Sundays."
Organic bling
Joanne S. Fischtziur says, "Here's a conversation I recently had that can be filed with the cow chip and nutria chip stories.
"I called my friend Sandy to ask for some advice in planning a trip to Alaska, since she had been there a few times.
"After she told me about seeing moose in various places, including in the city of Anchorage, she mentioned that Christmas tree ornaments and earrings made from moose droppings could be purchased.
"When I replied, 'Yeeew,' she reminded me that moose are herbivores, and the droppings are just compressed grass.
"I cannot see myself having moose poop dangling from my ears!"
Buss stop
"Speaking of restroom signs," says Jeanette in Lafayette, "when I was a doc student at the University of Georgia, I saw this graffiti in the ladies’ room of a popular grad student hangout: 'Horn players kiss good, but they sure hold you funny.’ ”
Hard times blues
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "You know times are hard when Tom Brady has to go back to work."