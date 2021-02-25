Another story about New Orleans folks taking refuge in Acadiana after Hurricane Katrina:
Robert Nash says, "A number of people were put up at Acadian Baptist Camp in Eunice. Members of our church helped them settle in.
"While there, I realized I had locked my keys in my car, and while I was asking a staff member about a Eunice locksmith, a young New Orleans fellow offered to help.
"I went out, followed by six young men. When I showed them my car they quickly split into two teams, one on each side of the vehicle.
"In less than two minutes, one team had 'won,' and my car door was open.
"The young man handed me my keys with a smile and said, 'Now you know why you don't have to bother locking your car if you park in New Orleans.'"
Just messin' with ya
Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "Right after Hurricane Katrina, the Lafayette area welcomed many refugees from the New Orleans area.
"I was working at the local police department as a civilian, and would meet them when they came seeking information.
"Being born and raised in New Orleans, Jefferson and Metairie, I would recognize the accent.
"I would ask them where they were from. They would say Metairie, and I would, 'Where in Metairie?'
"After they had given me a detailed description of the area, I would tell them I was originally from there and knew it very well."
Don't ask
Martin Audiffred, of Mandeville, says, "I read in the newspaper that military members were refusing the COVID vaccine.
"When I was in the Navy there was no option: a corpsman said, 'Roll up your sleeve,' and he popped you with a air pressure vaccination gun. He never asked if you would like the vaccine.
"I wonder if the mess hall now asks what you would like for breakfast, because it was 'stuff on a shingle' (creamed chipped beef on toast) most mornings."
Future shock
Harry Clark, of Lafayette, discusses one possible outcome of our year-long COVID quarantine:
"I heard someone at happy hour say that in 20 years the country will be run by people who were home schooled by day drinkers. I wonder if that will be an improvement."
Casualty report
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "I’m sorry to report, via a caller to KVPI’s 'Tasse de Coffee' radio program, that a whole platoon of purple martin scouts in the Ville Platte area were wiped out by the recent Arctic blast. Hopefully the next group will have better luck."
Initial reaction
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, says, "Re the mysterious concrete slab at the Old Arsenal Museum (mentioned on Wednesday) bearing the letters 'SAM,' could it be the letters stand for 'Spanishtown Arsenal Museum?'"
Tom's place
Jude T. Benfatti Sr. joins our effort to find an appropriate name for New Orleans' former Lee Circle:
"I have been living in New Orleans 81 years, and I don't know of anyone who has done more for New Orleans (and who, I might add, is not a politician) than Mr. Tom Benson.
"He brought more money into the city than any 10 people I know; he saved the Saints from leaving, hired Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton, and Drew Brees. Need I say more?
"Gayle and Tom Benson have helped more charitable organizations than anyone who ever lived in the city. He should stand tall at Benson Circle."
Divine trick
Al Bethard, of Lafayette, gives us our Headline of the Week, from the Baptist Message newspaper.
It is about a cleric who pulled off something of a miracle:
"Pastor baptizes seven in Dry Creek."