Rayne Penney says, "After 18 months of being a stay-at-home mother, I went back to an 8-to-5 job in Baton Rouge.
"I have been in morning traffic as well as evening traffic. I could never think of an appropriate analogy to describe the bittersweet feeling it is to get off from work, just to be stuck in immediate traffic.
"One of my coworkers and I were discussing this one Friday afternoon. She exclaimed, 'It is just like Disney World! You are so happy and joyful to rush out there, but then you have to sit hours just to get where you are going!'"
Mixed message
Ronnie Stutes says, "I know you're aware of the importance of preparation in accomplishing any task, but proper execution is vital.
"At Friday night's Saints pre-season game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the camera found two young girls who had come prepared.
"They had neatly lettered signs with one word each and, standing side-by-side, held them up for the camera.
"On the giant video screen, the crowd could see them proudly proclaiming, 'DAT? WHO.'"
French connection
Former radio reporter Russ Wise, of LaPlace, who covered the Louisiana Legislature, has this memory of LaLa Lalonde, who told us on Tuesday about using Cajun French to thwart unwanted phone callers:
"Back in the days when legislators still got along, Raymond 'LaLa' Lalonde represented an Acadiana district. Of course, he spoke a rapid and fluent Cajun French.
"Occasionally a consul or other French official would drop in to visit. Lala would greet them in the local French dialect. They would always smile, but sometimes with a puzzled expression. I was never sure whether they really understood what he was saying."
Special People Dept.
- Ruth Pulver, of Ponchatoula, celebrates her 96th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 22. She is a former resident of Sulphur.
- Owen Joseph Lange Jr. celebrates his 91st birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
- Carl and Nell Meriwether, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 66th anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
- Buddy and Carolyn Morris celebrate their 54th anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Island delicacy
Tim Harper, of Lafayette, says, "In the current issue of the AARP magazine there is a section, 'Local Food Worth a Detour.'
"Louisiana’s contribution is, not surprisingly, gumbo. What is surprising is that Hawaii’s claim to fame: Spam musubi (MOO-suh-bee).
"According to the article, it is a '…delectable staple — a block of pressed rice with a slice of Spam fried in a special soy sauce-sugar glaze, all wrapped in dried seaweed.'
"I’ll bet you are calling your travel agent for a ticket to Hawaii, just so you can try it. It’s sure to be the next big hit for Tiger tailgating."
Eat your tripe
After readers expressed a distaste for tripe (cow's stomach) Harvey Gonsoulin offered this disheartening news:
"My grandfather and uncle owned and operated a family meat market in Loreauville for well over 50 years.
"The slaughterhouse where farm animals were processed was located on the farm I still own today.
"Like other businessmen, they marketed every edible product, along with hides from animals processed.
"Tongue, brain, liver, heart, tripe and other edible viscera which passed health inspection were sold at the meat market.
"What wasn't sold could be marketed to the processors of vienna sausage, potted meat, etc.
"There is an excellent chance that those who avoided eating tripe were in fact consuming tripe in the processed meat they consumed."
Changing locations
I'm in awe of the people who lay out the three editions of The Advocate every night. With news stories, photos, features, etc., to be placed, it's like doing a giant jigsaw puzzle — on a deadline.
That's why I'd never complain about where my column jumps to from Page 1B.
But Elwyn Bocz, of Lutcher, was concerned when the column continued on Page 6B on Monday:
"I started to wonder if your time with the paper is limited. If they put your continuation on page 7B, you are gone. Are they trying to tell you something?"
No, they say I have to stay until I figure out this column-writing thing…