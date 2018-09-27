Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says when he was sheriff in Assumption Parish, "we decided to conduct a mock disaster with the fire departments.
"During the drill, we were alerted to a possible heart attack at the Dodge dealership. This was not part of the drill, and everyone responded.
"The unconscious victim was rushed to our new hospital's emergency room, where IVs were inserted in his arm.
"The doctor told everyone to stand back, because he was going to shock the patient’s heart.
"At that point, the patient sat up and said, 'Hell no, you’re not!'
"We all dropped to our knees with both relief and laughter!
"The patient was T-Fred Alleman, who died last week. He will always be remembered for his wit and community service."
Bottom line
Keith Horcasitas says at a recent Baton Rouge Ear Nose & Throat Associates "Lunch & Learn" function, "Dr. James Montelaro shared a light moment about the way we hear words leading to misunderstandings.
"An ENT doctor had been asked by another physician to help a hospital patient, who had told his doctor he had an ear problem.
"But when the ENT introduced himself to the patient, the latter said, 'I told him I had a problem with my REAR!'"
Love that humidity!
Shlomo Pielstick-Kennedy says, "After spending seven months in Colorado Springs, gasping for breath in that thin air at over 6,000 feet altitude and being told by a doctor I would have to carry an oxygen bottle around with me or die, I am now back in Louisiana, breathing this wonderful, heavy, moist, oxygen-laden air, and feeling like a new man."
(Shlomo, you're the first person I've ever heard preferring Louisiana's climate to Colorado's.)
Growing pains
Mention of barbers and mature gents resulted in this suggestion from Leon Minvielle III, of New Iberia:
"The 'cutting remark' from the Wednesday column has me terribly depressed! Not only do they trim my eyebrows, but my ears too! And this has been going on for a while.
"Maybe instead of being 90 to get mentioned in the column for one’s birthday, you could announce birthdays for the guys who get eyebrows AND ear hair trimmed!"
Nothing wasted
Nobey Benoit says, "I can attest to John Tolbert's opinion of chicken brains being a delicacy. We usually had chicken stew on Sundays. The only thing left was bones and beaks. We used the feathers to stuff pillows."
Good Samaritan
Cosette Kaufman, of Baker, says, "My neighbors and I are still praising the young man in a 'Bell AC' van, who stopped late one evening to help a man.
"The elderly, disoriented man had rolled his wheelchair into the gutter and couldn't get out.
"After pulling him out of the gutter, the Bell AC man waited a long time until EMS came. Good young people are still around!"
Special People Dept.
- Ruth Williams, of Metairie, celebrates her 99th birthday on Friday, Sept. 28.
- T. Med Hogg celebrates his 97th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 29. He is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran.
- John Torbert celebrates his 94th birthday on Friday, Sept. 28.
- Dominick Russo, of Harvey, formerly of St. Bernard, celebrates his 92nd birthday on Saturday, Sept. 29. He is a veteran of the Marines and Coast Guard.
- Retired Army Brig. Gen. Russell A. Mayeur, of Metairie, celebrates his 91st birthday on Sunday, Sept. 30. He is a World War II veteran.
- F.C. "Butch" Felterman, of Patterson, celebrates his 91st birthday on Sunday, Sept. 30.
No privacy here
Vallan Corbett adds to our discussion of rigid restrictions on students, especially women:
"I went to Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau as a boarder. The nuns were allowed to listen to our phone calls — Mother Mouton had an extension in her office.
"All our outgoing mail could not be sealed, and all our incoming mail was allowed to be opened and read if the nuns felt the need.
"In my junior year, at spring break I dated a college junior and he wrote me five letters. Mother Mouton called me into her office and said these letters were not respectful, and she was sure I didn’t want them. She was right; I never saw the boy again."
Louisiana Haiku
Cooler days coming
Cajuns thinking boucherie
Pigs getting nervous