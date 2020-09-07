In these difficult times, when civility can sometimes seem in short supply, I welcome signs that people are still doing kind things for one another.
Local version
Dale Aydell says, "National media has been lately using the term 'walked back' when speaking about politicians who revise their original statement.
"Of course, in Louisiana what we use is 'crawfished.'"
Hear the buzz
Ed Fleischmann adds this to our discussion of Maringouin in Iberville Parish:
"The standard French word for mosquito is 'moustique,' which doesn’t sound anything like the warning that the little pest gives us here in Louisiana."
Feel the rush
Cajun with coffee
Paul Crisler, of Denham Springs, says, "Your 'speaking Louisiana' stories reminded me:
Initial reaction
Ricky Sizeler, of Destrehan, says, "After reading about all the mispronounced city names in your column, I was reminded of a story a friend once told me.
"He was a TV repairman and had a customer call him about repairing her TV.
"He asked her what brand the TV was, and she said she would have to go look.
"When she came back to the phone, she told him she couldn’t pronounce it but could spell it.
"He said, 'That’s OK, go ahead and spell it.'
"She replied, 'R-C-A.'"
Hunger game
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, tells this story of survival:
"They had found a sack of raw potatoes and a knife to peel them, so they filled up on potatoes."
What's 'gratitude?'
"Several years ago, a kitten found its way to our home," says Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville. "We could never quite pet him. He was the most aggravating cat.
"We called him 'Horsefly' — always buzzing around for food, but hardly ever could we pet him.
"He got hit by a car, and luckily, my husband caught him and brought him to the vet.
"With all that care, you would have thought he would have liked us. Never happened."
Of course not. He was a cat. …