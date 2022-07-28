Here's a "life imitates movies" story, from Michael J. DeFelice:
"One summer, between college semesters, I worked as kitchen help on a Texaco platform off the Louisiana coast.
"A supply boat would come to the loading dock every few days with food and other items.
"One day, they told us they had some steaks that had been accidentally left out, and they were not suitable for human consumption.
"One of the cooks asked if he could have them. He got out a large hook, baited it with the steaks, tied it to the dock with a rope, and threw it in the water.
"When we went to check the next morning, the hook, rope, and a portion of the dock were gone."
"Le steak" trap
Larry Sylvester, of Baton Rouge, issues this warning to travelers:
"I visited France with a group of Louisiana Cajuns a few years ago. Our agent and guide was of Acadian descent, lived in Nova Scotia, and had many contacts in France.
"We enjoyed sampling local and regional cuisine. But there was one disaster.
"On the first day we stopped for lunch at a restaurant that advertised itself as an American-style steak house.
"The steaks were horrible. Seems in Europe they do not have the art of steak preparation. There are many delicious beef dishes in European countries, but steak is not one of them.
"I would advise anyone to 'steer' clear of anything in Europe that claims to be a steak!"
That's rare!
Speaking of steaks, J.R. Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge, says, "I have a buddy who always ordered his steak rare, with the remark: 'I want it so a good vet could cure it and have it back on the hoof.'
"A little TOO rare for me."
Sudden stop?
Speaking of veterinarians, Dr. Louis Martin, of Lafayette, tells this story.
I hate to question submissions by valued readers, but this sounds like a recycled veterinarian joke to me.
Anyhow, here 'tis:
"A lady called me about her cow trying to have a calf. The cow was lying by the road, and the calf was coming out backwards; a breech delivery.
"I put a chain on the calf's back legs and was pulling, making little progress.
"A guy driving by stopped and asked if I needed any help. I said, 'Yes, I sure do.'
"He was pulling one leg and I was pulling the other, and we delivered the calf alive.
"Then he asked me, 'How fast was that calf going when it hit that cow?'"
Failed secret mission
Guy LaBauve, of Baton Rouge, says on Thanksgiving or Christmas the convent didn't serve special holiday meals:
"So one holiday, Sister Helena Leach, a 'fun nun,' planned with another sister to have a conversation with Mother Superior on the opposite side of the convent from where the ’57 Chevy station wagon was parked.
"The sister, with much anticipation, drove to Don’s Seafood on Airline Highway to pick up some to-go dinners — only to find they were closed that holiday. She returned to the convent disappointed, and settled for a convent meal after her secret adventure."
Special People Dept.
— V. J. Bella, former legislator and state fire marshal, celebrates his 95th birthday Friday, July 29.
— Roy LeJeune celebrates his 94th birthday Saturday, July 30.
— Dee and Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 29.
— John and Debbie Mendow, of Covington, celebrate 50 years of marriage Friday, July 29.
Society names
Our recent seminar on nicknames brought this scholarly submission from Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge:
"Professor Lawrence Powell of Tulane, in his wonderfully informative book about New Orleans titled 'The Accidental City,' says the practice of nicknaming was imported from France to the new colony by some of the earliest settlers.
"He writes: 'In eighteenth-century France, the urban poor were fond of acquiring nicknames, and the practice carried over to Louisiana…As often as not, such soubriquets replaced the old surnames, the nicknames becoming admission tickets to a new social class.'
"So, Booger, you social climber, there you are."