Our dress code recollections have so far involved men — ties, jackets, shirts with collars required, etc.
Sarah Stravinska, of Chestnut, takes us back to a time when the ladies faced restrictions on their attire that today seems to make little sense:
"Your discussions of shirts and ties required by certain restaurants reminded me of the fuss over women's pantsuits back in the early ’60s.
"Fine restaurants were refusing to let a woman wearing pants into their fine establishments. It wasn't ‘ladylike.’
"The top of a pantsuits was a long, thigh-length tunic, so the women simply removed their pants and sailed into the restaurant in an extremely short ‘dress.’
"MUCH more ladylike."
A grave matter
Richard O'Neill, of Metairie, says, "A recent trip to Greenwood Cemetery in Baton Rouge to show my grandson Caleb (now living with us, from Miami) our family tomb, was a reality check.
"Caleb, after looking at the marble slab with only the names of his great-grandparents, 'Papere' and 'Memere,' listed on them, asked, ‘Granddad, whose name is going to be on there next?’ ”
And Granddad, who recently turned 80, replied, "Let's not talk about that right now."
Making his day
Speaking of age, George McLean, of Metairie, says he knows it's store policy and applies to everyone, but it's still a thrill:
"When checking out of Walmart with some wine, I was 'carded,' and had to show my driver's license to prove I was at least 21 years old (I'm past 90).
"Everyone in the checkout line had a good laugh."
Jimi was here
A lady asks, "Am I the only one who saw Jimi Hendrix at LSU in 1968?"
A website listing all of his appearances shows that while the great rock guitarist did indeed play Baton Rouge, his July 30, 1968 show was at Independence Hall, not LSU.
It was part of a three-day Louisiana tour which included performances at City Park Stadium in New Orleans and the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
For you youngsters out there, Independence Hall was a huge auditorium near the Mississippi River between downtown Baton Rouge and the State Capitol. It is no more.
Bum trip, man
Speaking of rock events, Bill Reed tells of his visit to the "Celebration of Life," a 1971 festival in McCrea, a Pointe Coupee Parish crossroads:
"I had just returned from Vietnam and was still single and carefree, with the obligatory long hair prevalent in those days. I jumped in a bud’s car, along with five other refined gentlemen.
"When we arrived, I immediately noticed the lack of clothing on many of the lasses attending the event, and began snapping photos, strictly for historical purposes.
"Suddenly, my camera, and arm, were wrenched through the open car window by a shady-looking character. ..."
Guys with billy clubs descended on Bill, broke his camera and roughed him up, saying they were undercover lawmen and he had taken their pictures.
"I was then escorted, along with a few other unsavory individuals, to the local hoosegow. There I was told that I was being charged with resisting arrest (apparently because the car door did not release me in a suitable time frame), but if I paid $40 in cash immediately, all would be forgiven. I gladly paid. …"
But other than that, Bill, how did you enjoy the festival?
Special People Dept.
- Jack Hartley, of Harahan, celebrates his 91st birthday on Monday, Sept. 10. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II, and with the Army in Korea.
- Salvador and Magdalene Perino celebrated 71 years of marriage on Friday, Sept. 7. They own Perino’s Garden Center in Metairie.
Groaner of the Week
Michael Hess, of Slidell, says, "A driver of a huge truck lost control and plowed into an empty tollbooth, smashing it to pieces.
"Within a matter of minutes, a truck pulled up and discharged a crew of workers, who picked up the broken pieces, spread a creamy substance on them, and began fitting them together.
"In less than a half-hour, they had the entire tollbooth reconstructed, good as new.
“ ‘Astonishing!’ the truck driver said to the crew chief. ‘What was the white stuff you used to hold the pieces together?’
“He answered, ‘Tollgate booth paste.’ ”