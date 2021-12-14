A trip back in time, from William Plunkett, of Slidell:
"In 1951 when I was a boy of 11, I needed some extra money. Like other boys my age, I eagerly awaited my 12th birthday so I could get a worker's permit for a paper route.
"That day came. I applied for and got a route of 115 customers.
"I soon found out that some of the customers wanted their paper delivered to certain areas of their house. Like the rear or side door or behind their screen door.
"One customer wanted it thrown onto the second floor porch. Not a problem for the Monday through Saturday papers, but the huge Sunday paper required a big 'heave ho' to get it on the porch.
"The window for that house had a huge 48-inch box fan for summer cooling. No air conditioning back in 1952.
"I threw that big Sunday paper onto the upper porch and into the fan, knocking one of the blades off its mount. You wouldn't believe the racket that out of balance fan made. Scared the life out of everyone sleeping in that house.
"Thank goodness that my substation manager had insurance to cover the damage that the paper caused to that fan."
Post-Katrina Santa
Alice Couvillon gives us a Christmas memory:
"It was Christmas, 2005, after Hurricane Katrina. Things were still chaotic and messy, but we decided to have our annual Christmas Eve party, where the enthusiastic winners of the carol singing win cauliflowers.
"About a half hour before the party, our ceiling started leaking right at the entryway, and falling sheetrock created a huge hole.
"It looked terrible, but my daughter grabbed some tissue paper and her sister’s red pants and boots and made it look like Santa had crashed a leg through the ceiling.
"It was a way to laugh and realize that after the problems of Katrina, we were together and ready to win cauliflowers.
"Of course, my other daughter wasn’t too pleased that her clothes were sacrificed for the merriment of others!
Bidding war
Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, tells this story of a desperate marketer:
"I called the customer service number to see about renewing a magazine that we get in the mail. I asked, 'How much does it cost to renew for one year?'
"The representative answered, 'It's $49 for one year.'
"I told her, 'That's too much money. I don't want to renew.'
"She replied, 'Would you like to renew for one year for $30?'
"I said, 'You just said it was $49.'
"She said, 'Our prices change from time to time.'
"I asked, 'Like from one second to the next?'
"She answered, 'Yes.'
"We chose not to renew."
Mystery cheer
Gail Mears adds to our collection of memorable cheers from athletic contests of our youth:
"When I was in grammar school we practiced cheering:
'Bobo baskeet adotum. Yea man!
Dorothy swings it red hot and blue!
Doin' the Big Apple and the
Susie Q!'
"Little did we know it was Tommy Dorsey, the bandleader, not Dorothy. And the Big Apple and the Susie Q were dances!"
(Which brings up the question of how such an urbane cheer wound up in a grammar school cheering squad's repertoire.)
Special People Dept.
Deborah and Martin Hugh-Jones, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Wretched excess
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, reminds us, "Like F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, 'the rich … are different from you and me.'
"At Hermès men’s store in Manhattan you can sip champagne as you buy a bespoke hoodie in 27 colors for $1,925. At Lord Piana they have them in 'baby cashmere,' starting at $2,395.
"For bargain hunters with thinner wallets, there are Zegna’s custom sweatshirts with leather trim around the zipper, from $1,500.
"It has to be true. It’s in the Wall Street Journal."
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, tells this story about his wife Bertha:
"While visiting a granddaughter in Salt Lake City, Bertha was asked if she was married.
"'Yes,' Bertha answered, 'I am married, and he drove me here to see you.'
"'OK,' the 7-year-old responded, 'now tell me why did you marry a grandpa?'"