Last week, Warren Perrin, of Lafayette, told me about Lauren Vidrine's paper published in the linguistics journal “American Speech.”
The 2019 LSU graduate had written about the Cajun exclamation "kyoo," which she had heard growing up in Eunice.
As James Wilkins writes in his excellent Sunday Advocate article on Vidrine and the word, "wow" is about as close as you can get to an English translation of "kyoo."
Perrin has long been a tireless chronicler of the language and culture of Acadiana, so I asked him if "kyoo" could also be a version of "Holy mackerel!," as in "Kyoo, that's a big crawfish!"
He replied, "Yes, and simultaneously with exclaiming the word, many Cajuns slap their forehead with the palm of their hand!"
Charlie's way
Our recent flood of steak stories reminds Peter Dassey, of Kenner, of a legendary New Orleans steakhouse:
"Does anyone else share a recollection of going to Charlie's Steak House on Dryades in the late ’70s, ordering a T-bone steak, wedge salad and onion rings — only to get into a back-and-forth with the waiter over the size of the steak you ordered?
"Me: 'I'll take the small T-bone, medium-rare.'
"The waiter: 'No, no. Large T-bone.'
"Me: 'No, the small T-bone.'
"Waiter: 'No! No! Large T-bone!'
"Then you would finally relent to the waiter's directive.
"I learned my lesson, and on all future visits, 'I'll have the large T-bone, medium-rare.’ ”
Which reminds me
Charlie's was indeed a restaurant where the servers marched to their own drummer.
When my folks lived in the New Orleans area, I visited Charlie's fairly regularly. Once I was dining there and got up to use the men's room.
Our server spotted me and came rushing over:
"Honey, the men's room is closed for repairs. Use the ladies' room. I'll make sure it's clear."
With that she dashed in the ladies' room, then came out and gave me the all-clear sign.
When I came out, there she was standing in the doorway with her arms folded, guarding the entrance. In front of her were two women, looking both anxious and irritated.
My server gave me a big grin as she walked me back to my table, telling me, "Let me know if you have to go again, darlin'."
She got a nice tip — and I got a nice story.
Double meaning
Diane Huber, of Hammond, says the July 29 Advocate "had a front page article with the heading 'Officials OK stronger oversight of massage parlors.'
"To me, the word 'oversight' had always meant to unintentionally miss doing something. That is definitely not what that headline indicated.
"I looked the word up, and here's what I found: 'Oversight: 1. Watchful and responsible care. 2. An inadvertent omission or error.'
"Amazing! They say one should learn something new every day, so that took care of my learning for that day.
"But what I now wonder is how many other words in our crazy language can have two opposite meanings?"
Toast to poverty
Bobby L., of Metairie, says, "In response to the question in a recent column regarding fried grits:
"Having grown up in a large family on a limited budget, we were often given fried grits made from the refrigerated grits left over from breakfast.
"A couple of other odd meals my siblings and I were often given to eat were milk toast (warm milk poured over buttered toast) and canned tomatoes heated on the stove and poured over buttered toast.
"These were inexpensive meals that went a long way in a big family."
Special People Dept.
Julie Wolf, of Prairieville, celebrates her 90th birthday Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Horrid horoscope
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, tells of this culinary experience:
"Biting into my second chocolate doughnut of the morning while checking my horoscope in the newspaper:
“ ‘You have a heathy lifestyle.’ ”