"Speaking of New Orleans dialects, here's a story to share," says Peter Dassey, of Kenner:
"My mom and dad were from Two Rivers, Wisconsin. (My mom never lost her Wisconsin accent. To her 'Yeah, yeah' was 'Yah, yah.')
"Years ago, we went back to Two Rivers to visit family. On a Sunday morning we went to my godmother's bar in Manitowoc to have a beer brunch.
"She normally didn't open that early, but two fellows walked in, asking if the bar was open:
"'Sure, come on in.'
"While we chatted among ourselves, I could barely overhear the conversation of the two lads at the bar.
"I don't remember if a 'How's your mom'n'em?' was uttered, but the accent was a dead giveaway.
"I caught their attention and asked where on the West Bank they were from. They stared back dumbfounded.
"'Westwego,' they stuttered in amazement. How in the heck…?"
Sweet clue
Speaking of ways to tell where someone is from, here's a story I tell once a year or so:
Lady Katherine and I were having breakfast at Frank's Restaurant in Baton Rouge one Sunday when she got up and went over to the table next to us, where two couples were dining.
"What part of Minnesota are you from?" she asked.
Shocked, one of the guys said, "Hastings. But how…?"
"I lived in Minnesota for a couple of years. I had relatives there, and went to grad school at Winona State."
She chatted amiably with them a bit, but I didn't hear the rest of the conversation.
When she returned to the table, I asked how she knew where they were from.
She explained, "I saw them put sugar on their grits."
No speed trap here
"Can you stand another story on speed traps?," asks Gene M. Dartez, of Baton Rouge.
"Returning from Branson, Missouri, we were taking U.S. 65 through Arkansas to Natchez, Mississippi, a two-lane road with many small towns.
"I was being very careful entering and leaving each town, most of which posted a 'speed zone ahead' sign.
"Coming into Waterproof (Louisiana) on a downhill run, I saw no such sign — but I did see the flashing lights.
"A very polite officer with a prototypical 'small town sheriff' abdomen told me I was going 59 mph in a 45 mph speed zone and proceeded to write a ticket.
"His parting advice was, 'Be careful going through Ferriday; they might have a speed trap set up.'"
To die for
Daryel Prust, of Baton Rouge, has figured out commercial TV:
"Watching the local news is to be bombarded with as many as five lawyer commercials back-to-back, while the national news is saturated with commercials for drugs you really should inform your doctor about (in case he/she might not watch TV ads to keep up with the latest in medical science).
"Although the drugs’ side effects seem to be much worse than the malady, and often include death, one really caught my attention.
"'Don’t take this drug if you have had a life-threatening emergency reaction to it.'
"I’m guessing this has something to do with the aforementioned lawyer ads."
Yat driver?
"With all of the ways of pronouncing 'mayonnaise' in your column lately," says Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, "I thought it a real coincidence when I passed a car on the interstate with the license plate 'MYNEZ.'"
Hold the cherry
Richard Kostek offers another German beer hall story:
"I was stationed with the Army in Germany. One night a group of us went out to a local beer hall.
"One of us always drank ice in his beer. He naturally ordered, 'Beer mit ice.'
"The waitress gave him a puzzled look. Used to getting that look, he said, 'Ya, beer mit ice.'
"A few minutes later she returned with a liter mug of beer — topped with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream."