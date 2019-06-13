Lelia Duplessis, of Baker, tells a flood story:
"I grew up on the river bank at Three Rivers near Simmesport. My dad was a fisherman.
"Sometimes when the water rose, we were forced to move across the levee, once to an abandoned dock.
"One time the water floated our outhouse down the Atchafalaya River, all the way to Melville.
"A good friend of my dad, who had been to our house many times, caught it and sent a message to my dad that he had our outdoor toilet if we still wanted it.
"My dad sent back a message, 'Finders keepers.'
"By the way, it was a two-holer."
Joys of childspeak
Kay Pressley, of Wildwood Elementary in Baton Rouge, offers this example of "why I prefer talking to children over adults:
"The other day one of my students asked me to come see a picture of a 'concussion.'
"I said, 'You can't see a concussion without going to the doctor.'
"He replied, 'Yes you can!'
"Very curious, I walked over to see the 'concussion.'
"There on a leaf was a beautiful green cocoon."
Boyhood words
Joy Fairchild, of Thibodaux, says discussion of "gone pecan" brought memories of "some long forgotten phrases of a country boyhood."
"'Coooooo!,' when some unusual fact or situation was observed.
"'Patin's duck,' when someone was observed displaying a lack of knowledge about something, as in: 'He don't know more than Patin's duck!'
"'Razoo!,' when the recess bell rang and all the marbles in the circle were scooped up by the fastest player who yelled 'Razoo!'"
Sounds fair
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve been reading a book by Tom Vanderbilt, 'Traffic; Why We Drive the Way We Do (and What It Says About Us).'
"He notes that the least corrupt nations are the safest to drive in, because their drivers obey laws they believe are fair and equally applied.
"Finland, one of the least corrupt nations, has one of the lowest crash rates in the world. They are given fines based on their after-tax income, since otherwise poor people pay a greater percentage of their income.
"For instance, 'internet entrepreneur Jaakko Rytsölä’s $71,400 tab for going 43 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone.'”
Mr. Second Fiddle
Gerald Wray, of Pride, says, "On Valentine's Day I surprised my wife, Kathy, with a 6-week-old golden retriever puppy, which she named Tebow. It was love at first sight.
"Saturday, Kathy got out of bed before me. When I came downstairs, I asked if she had fixed me some bacon.
"She replied, 'No, but I already fed Tebow.'
"Smiley, the kids have been out of the house for about five years now. I always thought after they moved out it would be my turn to get all my wife's attention.
"I think it is fair to say my life has gone to the dogs."
Northern exposure
Haskell Douglas reminds folks who lived and/or went to school in north Baton Rouge in the ’40s through ’60s that the annual Old North Baton Rouge Reunion will be Thursday, July 11, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium.
For more information, contact Haskell at (225) 274-6060.
Special People Dept.
- Mary Doyle Zeman, of Sunrise Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 94th birthday Friday, June 14. During World War II she worked in San Francisco for the Weather Bureau, top secret work during the war years.
- Lynne and Rudy Perronne, of River Ridge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, June 14.
It's worth studying
Bill Timken, of Metairie, offers this suggestion:
"Considering all the studies we hear and read about being conducted on this and that, and the cost of such studies, perhaps beneficial would be a study to study studies!"
Kind of instantly
Terry Dantin, of Thbodaux, says, "I spotted this sign in a photography shop in El Paso, Texas:
"'Instant Passport Pictures in 10 Minutes.'"
Standard procedure
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says when people ask him why I haven't run any of his contributions in a while, "I always tell them, 'Well, even Smiley has standards.'”
Right. They're low, but I do have them.