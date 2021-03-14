Adding to our store of locked-car tales, Faye Hoffman Talbot, of Clinton, tells of a way to get into a car we haven't mentioned before:
"While I was working in the library, a lady came in and asked for a hammer.
"She said, 'l locked my keys in my car.'
"I told her I would get her a coat hanger. She said, 'No, I want a hammer.'
"Does your car insurance pay for a broken window when you break it yourself?
"At least she wouldn't be able to lock her keys in the car again that night."
Untrue grits
I've run several stories about folks from the Frozen Nawth being baffled by rice and grits when down here. But don't forget that their culinary habits can be just as confusing to us when we visit up there.
I tell this story often to illustrate that point.
I was in Minneapolis at a conference of business writers and editors when I went to breakfast at a downtown cafeteria with an editor from that part of the country.
As we went down the serving line, I saw a big mound of snowy white grits, and got a bowl to go with my bacon and eggs.
I salted it down, slathered butter over it, and took a taste.
It had the consistency of wallpaper paste, and tasted like I imagine that stuff tastes.
"You got cream of wheat, not grits," said my amused breakfast companion.
"Why didn't you tell me?" I asked.
"I thought about it," he confessed, "but I wanted to see your face when you tasted it."
I was appalled at such cruelty…
Great Names Dept.
— Jim Nichols, of Lafayette, says, "Along the line of names matching occupations, when I was at LSU in the '70s, I had a lab partner named Barth Toothman. He swam on LSU’s swim team, and after graduation went on to dental school. I just Googled him, and Dr. Toothman is still practicing dentistry in Columbus, Ohio."
— Vicki Frame, of Kenner, says, "Regarding fitting names: "My late husband had a vasectomy around 1974-1975. His doctor’s name? Dr. Sharp!"
— Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "I worked as a med tech in a hospital in Jersey City in the '60s. "There was a doctor from the Philippines, Dr. Resurrection, on staff. Calls for him always caused panic from patients, who assumed that something dire had happened."
Cowboys and conflict
Nobey Benoit says, "If you watched any old Westerns on TV lately, you may have noticed that another warning has been added besides the usual "adult language," "violence," etc.
"'Outdated cultural depiction' has been added to the warnings.
"Outdated cultural depiction? Heck, if the horses and cattle were removed, you'd think you were watching today's evening news program."
Special People Dept.
— Jack Taylor, formerly of Baton Rouge, now of Monroe, celebrated his 96th birthday Friday, March 12. He is an LSU graduate and a World War II veteran.
— Hilda Miscar Buhler, of Greenwell Springs, celebrates her 91st birthday Monday, March 15.
Clever students
Henry Bradsher, of Baton Rouge, comments on a recent column item:
"The case of '10-cent donuts or two for a quarter' brings to mind a 1951 case of a café giving away donuts — but not on purpose.
"The café in Columbia, Missouri, was popular with University of Missouri students, such as me.
"It charged a nickel for a cup of coffee and also a nickel for a donut (a nickel then being worth about 51 cents now). But the owner grew impatient with students who just wanted coffee and conversation, filling seats.
"So he posted a sign saying coffee ordered with food, (apparently intended to mean a meal) would remain a nickel, but coffee alone would go up to a dime.
"Well, students started ordering coffee — and a donut as food. Voila, a free donut."
Aches of aging
The above-mentioned Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, shares this discouraging thought:
"Remember when you dismissed your children's complaints of pain as being just 'growing pains?'
"Now they can dismiss our complaints as just 'growing old pains.'"