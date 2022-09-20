This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:
Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details.
Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions the "pajama game."
Back when ROTC was mandatory for male freshmen, there was a certain amount of hazing: they were required to shave their heads and wear little purple and gold beanies, and were expected to defer to upperclassmen and treat them with respect.
And at the first home football game of the season, freshmen were required to wear pajamas.
Earl says, "In 1962, as a freshman living in North Stadium, I experienced this. The first home game that year was Texas A&M. We marched into and sat in the northwest stadium area, and each of us had a 'date' assigned to us from the sororities."
My pajama game was several years earlier, and I don't recall being assigned a date, or even what kind of pajamas I wore.
I just hope they weren't my flannel bunny jammies with the feet and the trapdoor…
Universal language
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, says, "Not long after I entered elementary school, I came home with a question.
"I told my father that my teacher wanted to know what language we spoke at home.
"He said, 'Son, you tell your teacher that in this house we speak mostly malarky.'
"The man had a unique sense of humor."
Helpful Hints Dept.
Readers continue to tell of ways to use plastic newspaper sleeves. (Sorry about that, Heloise…)
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "My son who lives in Oregon had never seen anyone freeze their garbage. He hasn't enjoyed the smell of crawfish and shrimp shells two days before garbage pickup. The sleeves are just the right size for daily use.
"When December comes, they will be filled with small toys for my adult friends who claim they never got enough toys when they were children.
"Right now, I am using them with the newspaper still in them. They work very well when bashed against the swarming mosquitoes on my door as I bring in the paper.
"The door looks bad, but you can see how successfully this works."
And Arthur Ordoyne says, "I don’t remember seeing newspaper wrappers in Chackbay, where I grew up. However, we had store-bought bread wrappers.
"One of my favorite memories is rabbit hunting with my uncle by marriage, Douglas Falterman.
"In addition to an apple or orange, we carried empty bread wrappers in our hunting bag. If we were fortunate to kill a rabbit, the field-dressed game would be placed in the bread wrapper. This would keep our hunting bag clean."
Special People Dept.
— John Durden Druetta, of Natchez, Mississippi, celebrates his 100th birthday at a party Wednesday, Sept. 21. This one is personal; he's my cousin, and his family lived next door to us when I was growing up on Washington Street. He's a World War II Air Force veteran, and a POW. Thanks to John Mott Coffey, his neighbor, for alerting me about this milestone.
— Louis and Mary Clement, of Plaquemine, celebrate their 72nd anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Sister schools
Jonna Leinweber says, "A few years ago, when I was working with some children at Broadmoor Baptist Church during a Wednesday afternoon program, some of the little girls were getting to know one another.
"A sweet little girl, about 5 years old, told her new friend that she went to Shenandoah Elementary. The other little girl exclaimed excitedly, 'I go to Broadmoor Elementary! Isn’t that neat? Both of our schools' last names are ELEMENTARY!'
"I have laughed about this for years!"