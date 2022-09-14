Vicki Coudrain offers this entry in our continuing series, "Why we love our grandchildren."
"I am driving my grandchildren home from school one day. The air conditioner in the car is broken, so down go the windows. We are stopped at a red light with heavy traffic around us.
"My 8-year-old granddaughter decides to make a funny, so she yells at the top of her lungs to the truck drivers around us: 'My grandmother has a tattoo on her butt.'
"Needless to say, I do not!
"The truck drivers seemed to enjoy it, as they gave us the thumbs up and proceeded to honk their horns.
"Such joy in being a grandmother!"
In the pink
This little story deals with two popular column items: funny kids and misheard song lyrics:
Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville, says, "Back in the '90s we were driving with the radio on when Rupert Holmes' song 'Escape,' also known as 'The Piña Colada Song,' came on.
"We heard our 7-year-old son singing, 'If you like pink enchiladas…'
"We still often laugh about it."
Slip sliding away
Following up on our Tuesday tales of dancing on corn meal, here's some information gathered online by Janet Schexnayder, of Slidell:
"A few people agreed with the suggestion to use corn meal to increase the slickness of the dance floor, and also added an Amazon link to purchase 'Indian Head Old Fashioned Stone Ground Yellow Corn Meal' if you want to go in this direction.
"However, one contributor said, 'If you powder/wax the floor and someone falls and is injured, you could be liable. It’s an insurance hazard, and many venues will not allow it because of that.'
"In our zydeco, Cajun dance, and West Coast swing days, I can remember signs saying 'No Cornmeal on the Dance Floor,' but I can't remember where that was. Maybe I just saw a photo."
Tang's for the memory
Yogi Naquin, from 'Down da bayou' (Bayou Blue) says our mention of peanut butter and banana sandwiches reminded him of a happy time in his youth:
"I remember as a youngster making a peanut butter and banana sandwich almost every night, along with a glass of Tang (NASA approved), and watching TV with my parents."
Act of kindness
A 99-year-old resident of Williamsburg Assisted Living, Baton Rouge, tells this story:
"A young lady was behind me in line at a doctor's office as I was paying on my account.
"She told the clerk to credit my account with two payments that she would make.
"I was at a loss for words. I recovered, and thanked her for her kindness and generosity. I hope she reads your column and sees this."
Special People Dept.
Susan and Emile Rolfs, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 54th anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Different royalty
Michael Duplantier, of New Orleans, answers a reader's question about a royal visitor:
"Hynes School in Lakeview was indeed visited by royalty on Nov. 20, 1953. But it was not Princess Elizabeth.
"The Times-Picayune archives reveal it was King Paul and Queen Frederica of Greece, on a tour of New Orleans.
"Queen Frederica was the great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, a third cousin to Queen Elizabeth, and mother of the last king of Greece, Constantine II."
Sci-fi or reality show?
Elliott W. Atkinson Jr., of Baton Rouge, presents entertainment news:
"Have your readers heard of the new 'Star Trek' sequel that has the Enterprise returning to Earth in the year 2340 — to Baton Rouge in fact — to preside over the continuing Committee to Build a New Bridge?
"When a Vulcan questions why was not the location of the old bridge used, with Airline Highway, to create a first class inner belt and evacuation route, Spock the XXV is heard to say, 'Defies logic.'"