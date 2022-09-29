This tale made me chuckle rather forcefully:
Carol Gaignard, of New Iberia, says, "As the 57th anniversary of my 21st birthday approaches, I remembered a recent birthday when my sisters, sisters-in-law, cousin, and I went in two cars to Baton Rouge for lunch and shopping.
"After lunch, my sister, Nancy Duplantis, and sister-in-law, Jan Gaudin, went to the wrong car in the parking lot.
"The rest of us knew it was the wrong car, but didn't say anything.
"Jan was the first one to the car and said, 'Nancy, there's a dog in your car!'
"Nancy said, 'They broke into my car and put a dog in it! How are we going to get the dog out?' (I had never heard of this method of getting rid of unwanted pets before.)
"So one of the less confused of this party pointed to Nancy's actual car and said, 'Why don't y'all take this other car? There's no dog in it.'"
Sleep well
Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans, responds to Tony Falterman's Thursday request for a cure for symptoms of a cold or flu:
"When we were kids and had a bad cold, my grandmother would make us a toddy using the standard hot tea, honey, and a little lemon. Then she would add her secret ingredient…a shot of Jack Daniels.
"The kicker was she would have us SWALLOW a spoonful of Vicks VaporRub before drinking the toddy (which was actually pretty tasty).
"I was in college before I ever noticed the FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY warning on the Vicks label. It's a miracle any of us lived to adulthood.
"She would complete the process by rubbing Vicks on our chests and covering it with a square of flannel. We'd sleep all night. Good times, baby."
Bridge driver blues
If you enjoy driving in Baton Rouge as much as I do, you'll get a kick out of this comment:
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "A recent article in The Advocate said a study concluded that 80 percent of the traffic on the 'new' (I-10) bridge is local traffic.
"I had no idea so many local residents drove 18-wheelers."
Cool move
Adding to our seminar on uses for plastic newspaper sleeves, Cheryl Danos says, "I fill the bags with ice and put them in the freezer. I always have enough ice during hurricane season, or to use in ice chests."
A little lagniappe
Speaking of newspaper delivery, Michael Hess, of Slidell, says, "My paper carrier does a fantastic job. Each month I leave a bag of Reeses and a tip. I text him to check the door."
End of an era
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, deals with a recent column topic:
"When I started LSU in 1968 I knew about getting my head shaved. My friend Jimmy got sheared before the start of school.
"But the ROTC staff decided freshmen were not going to be shaved, and cancelled the 'pajama game.'
"The mandatory requirement for freshmen and sophomores to take ROTC was being dropped the next year; they evidently thought more students would voluntarily enroll in a kinder and gentler program.
"All I know is the size of the cadet corps was 5,000 my freshman year and about 500 my sophomore year."
Special People Dept.
— Parker and Janice Parra, of Houma, celebrate their 58th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 2.
— Doug and Joan Becnel, of Luling, celebrate their 56th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 1.
— Melvin Ray and Iris Ann Hutchinson, of Pride, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Sept. 30.
Smart towels
You never know where you're going to find bits of philosophy.
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, found this deep thought on a tea towel:
"Do what you love, and the money will follow.
"Ate pizza, drank wine, and took a 3 hour nap.
"Now I wait."