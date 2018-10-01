John Hu, of Baton Rouge, says this about our story of the driver who was being passed by many cars on Interstate 10 to New Orleans, and discovered it was because he was only going 78 mph:
"The following is a different version of fast driving on the interstate.
"I am a member of the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus. My friend Dale Nyman, 87, is the oldest member of BRSC. Two years ago, when we was only 85, he was traveling on I-95 in Florida with his friend Judi Betts, a well-known artist from Baton Rouge.
"As he was approaching an 18-wheeler, he suddenly realized that there are several 18 wheelers ahead of him. So he pulled out to the passing lane and decided to pass the caravan of 18 wheelers as fast as he could.
A policeman pulled him over, checked his driver's license and chatted with him.
"The policeman finally let them go with a warning to Dale: 'DON'T DRIVE YOUR AGE.'"
Which reminds me
Reading John Hu's tale of speeding and I-95, I was reminded of one of Jim Croce's funniest songs, "Speedball Tucker," about a fast–moving trucker.
When a Georgia state policeman stops Speedball for speeding, "…he looked me in the eye as he was writin' me up, and said, 'Driver, you been flyin'…95 is the route you were on, it was not the speed limit sign.'"
False alarm
Words on paper
"I am an avid internet user," says Carol Stutzenbecker, of Kenner, "but every now and then I find a need to use a World Book encyclopedia as a reference.
"I am a baby boomer, and all I knew for the longest time was using a book for information. Case in point: I suspected our yard had poison ivy growing in a flower bed, since a particular green vine looked very suspicious, and I had a very red and itchy rash on my arm!
"I did find a colored photo of poison ivy on the internet and it matched up with the vine in my yard. I also referred to an encyclopedia, and it contained helpful information as well, but no photo.
"I just enjoy sitting in a comfy chair and thumbing through the pages of a book, and reading about life!"
I think you'll find you're not alone, Carol. Folks of a certain age have not forgotten the joys of the printed page; for instance, how satisfying it is to peruse the morning paper with our coffee.
Special People Dept.
- Michael and Carolyn "Punkin" Landaiche celebrate their 70th anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
- Joan and Doug Becnel celebrated 52 years of marriage on Monday, Oct. 1.
Thought for the Day
From Algie Petrere, of Central: "Be decisive. Right or wrong, make a decision. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels who couldn't make a decision."
Weird entomology
"I found out something the other day," says Joan Hall, of Baton Rouge:
"Linda, my sister, said, 'I’m having trouble with ants; I need some Raid.' I told her to just wipe out her cabinets.
"We ran into Ashley, her daughter, and 'Patrick the Bug Man,' her son-in-law, that day, and I said, 'Tell Patrick about your ant problem.'
"She told him, 'They are not fire ants; they just act crazy.'
"He asked, 'Do they zig-zag?'
"When she said they did, he said, 'Yes, those are crazy ants.'
"I thought he was just joking, but I looked it up, and there is such as things crazy ants, called so because of the way they act, going in crazy directions.
"Go figure."