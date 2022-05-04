Resuming our seminar on moonshine:
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, says, "Once, when I was hiring a bulldozer operator, one man on his application, under 'Have you ever been convicted of a crime?,' wrote 'Not really.'
"When I interviewed him, he said, 'Hell, in Mississippi it ain’t a crime to go to jail for makin’ whiskey.’”
Which reminds me
Our seminar on illegal booze indicates how people deal with an unpopular law, such as Prohibition:
My Grandma DeMarco in Natchez, Mississippi, didn't drink, but every year or so she'd buy a fifth of bourbon for hot toddies she served family members with winter colds.
While Mississippi was a dry state at that time, nobody in Natchez ever went thirsty.
Grandma would make a call, and soon a guy would show up on the front porch with a package containing her fifth.
As a kid, I wondered at this process, and once asked her why she was breaking the law.
She told me, "The law got to meddling…"
Crossing in style
We've had stories about the old Baton Rouge ferries, but others are also remembered:
- Gloria Bourgeois, of Gonzales, says, "I have fond memories of crossing the river on the ferry in Darrow to get to Pierre Part.
"It was fun to exit the car and stand with my father near the railing watching the river.
"We’d travel to visit Uncle Roland and Aunt Hazel. She was the fastest crawfish peeler I’d ever seen!"
- Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says, "About six years ago I had planned to take grandson John to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans to see sharks swimming and other attractions.
"Unfortunately, I had forgotten to check, so when we arrived we found the Aquarium was closed that day.
"Quick thinking Gramps cheered up John by taking a fun, cheap ride on the nearby Algiers ferry.
"John had a blast, even if we didn't see any sharks, and we had a great brunch at the Dry Dock Cafe in Algiers."
Bird's bull's-eye
Craig M. Bennett, of Morgan City, combines two popular column topics: Volkswagens and birds:
"After reading your articles about Volkswagens I had this recollection:
"Back in the late ’70s I had a Volkswagen Beetle. As I was driving down the road in Morgan City with the ventilators open and facing towards me, I felt something hit my left leg.
"I looked down, and saw that evidently a bird aimed pretty well and landed a big 'splat' of you-know-what on my left knee.
"Those vents were not very big, and I don’t know the speed I was driving, but that bird hit his mark."
Goose-proofing
"In a recent column," says Paul Duffy, of Baton Rouge, "the reference to a joke about tripping geese with a wire around a field may actually have a smidgen of truth to it.
"Some years ago, we were trying to sell a house that sat on a large pond. A flock of Canada geese took up residence in the pond.
And, since the house was vacant for an extended period, they thought the covered patio was a cool place to hang out at night.
"After a few weeks, the patio was … let's just say … unusable.
"I tried several methods to get rid of them, to no avail, until someone suggested I string fishing line around the perimeter of the yard at about 10 inches above the ground.
"The geese would not cross the line, even though they could easily hop, or fly, over it. Problem solved!"
Special People Dept.
- Lela Mae Bourgeois, of St. Amant, celebrates her 98th birthday Thursday, May 5.
- Larry and Betty Whitmeyer, of Lafayette, celebrated their 65th anniversary Wednesday, May 4.
Cajun mouse
Moe Brown, of Marrero, says, "Once Boss Lady and I noticed that the 'Yearly Mouse' had returned, opening one of the potato chip bags on our bar.
"A friend had gotten her cat to stop scratching her chair by dusting it with Creole seasoning.
"We tried dusting the chip bags with the spicy stuff — and the next day found every bag of chips opened."