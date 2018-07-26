Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, says, "After all the Tulane Stadium stories, here's mine about the Superdome.
"My bank here in town had four great season tickets for Saints games.
"Unfortunately, the Saints at that time weren't all that great. The fact is, they were bad.
"Annette and I thought of inviting a couple to come along with us. No takers.
"I knew that it wasn't proper to try and sell tickets at the Dome, so I decided to give them away. No takers.
"Finally, two pre-teens ambled by. I handed the two tickets to them. They thanked us over and over again, to the point where Annette remarked on how polite they were.
"A few minutes before kickoff, two pot-bellied middle-aged men squeezed their way down the aisle and sat down in the seats, carrying beer and nachos, some of it already spilled on their T-shirts.
"When I asked them how they got the tickets, one took a long slug of his beer and answered, 'Podna, you wouldn't believe it. Two kids sold them to us for half price.'''
Which reminds me
As an LSU student, I once scalped Sugar Bowl boxing tickets for LSU vs. Syracuse, back in college boxing days.
Some friends and I, who had great seats, started swapping tickets to folks with lesser seats, for a few bucks.
We did this until we had pretty bad seats — but enough cash for beverages in the Quarter later.
Starvation vacation
Linda H. Whitman, of Denham Springs, says her family once staged a version of "National Lampoon's Vacation," with her dad in the Chevy Chase role:
"Your mention of an out of state trip and food brought to mind something that happened to my family years ago.
"This particular summer we were headed to Disneyland. This was before KFC — a long time ago. The night before leaving, Momma fried chicken and made fried baloney sandwiches for a picnic lunch the next day. She loaded the back seat with an ice chest and our goodies.
"The next morning we discovered someone had climbed in the car and helped themselves.
"Daddy never left the car unlocked after that. Years later you could mention that episode and he’d get angry all over again."
Gourmet Corner
Kevin Guice contributes to our ongoing series, "Great Moments With Processed Luncheon Meats:"
"As a huge fan of baloney sandwiches, I wanted to pass this along.
"There is a little deli/convenience store right next to the old King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson, Mississippi, that still serves an excellent baloney sandwich — had one there a couple of weeks ago.
"Old school — thick baloney, lots of mayo, white bread and chips—YUM!"
Grill and chill
Carol Stutzenbecker, of Kenner, says, "Sandwich stories take me back to a '50s Shreveport childhood memory.
"My dad would cook a big piece of bologna on the grill for delicious sandwiches.
"And Mother would prepare a variety of sandwiches for us three girls — perhaps the oddest was scrambled eggs and catsup. Other favorites were sliced Vienna sausages and mayo, peanut butter with sliced bananas, and sugar and butter sandwiches.
"Of course all these sandwiches were prepared on Wonder white bread."
Special People Dept.
- Betty Lou Roundtree celebrates her 93rd birthday on Friday, July 27.
- Mike and Margaret Shook celebrate their 50th anniversary on Friday, July 27.
The Rice Cakes?
I don't want to alarm my readers, but I've discovered that this column has been invaded by Arrigos.
After Frank Arrigo, on Wednesday, suggested new team names for college football squads, Paul Arrigo followed up with these:
"How about the Army Brats, the Navy Beans, the Virginia Hams, the California Raisins, the Idaho Potatoes, the Wisconsin Cheese, the Mississippi Mud Pies, and the Memphis BBQs?" Paul says.
He also offers the Yale Locks, the Kentucky Derbies, the Brown Derbies and, worst of all, the Rice Cakes.
And, if those aren't bad enough, "Storm, from Old Baton Rouge," came up with the Texas Two Steps, the Illinois Centrals, the Mississippi Queens and the Alabama Sweet Homes.
Although I think that last one's pretty good…