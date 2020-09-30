Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie, tells the week's best kid story:
"While working for an organization that delivers lunches to elderly shut-ins, I used to take my 4-year-old granddaughter on my afternoon rounds.
"She was unfailingly intrigued by the various appliances of old age, particularly the canes, walkers, and wheelchairs.
"One day I found her staring at a pair of false teeth soaking in a glass.
"As I braced myself for the inevitable barrage of questions, she merely turned and whispered, 'The Tooth Fairy will never believe this!'"
Dixie prank
Before Dixie Beer's name change, I have to tell my all-time favorite Dixie story. I've told it many times before, so you might have already heard it. But bear with me; I'm an old person…
When I toiled in downtown Baton Rouge, after work I often met my chums at the Pastime Lounge. There the bartender was Joe Lippian (aka 'Joe Lipp'), a gruff but lovable character.
One day, instead of my usual Bud, I ordered a Dixie. Joe said, "We don't have Dixie."
The next time I was in, I again ordered Dixie. Same response. This went on for weeks, with Joe becoming increasingly irritated: "I told you, we don't have Dixie!"
One day a buddy called to say he had run into Joe at a grocery store, buying a six-pack of Dixie.
"When Smiley orders a Dixie next time," Joe said, "I'm gonna shut him up!"
That afternoon as we ordered beers, Joe told me with an evil grin, "I guess you want a Dixie."
"Nah, just gimme a Bud," I said.
I'll never forget the look on his face…
Lafayette North
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says one Saturday at about 10:15 a.m. his office phone rang:
"The area code was not one I recognized. The woman calling was looking for a bearing, and she gave me a part number that was not familiar to me.
"I consulted Google and got an idea of what the bearing might be, but I wasn’t 100 percent sure. So I told her it would be best if she brought the bearing in so I could see it.
"She said from our website she saw we closed at noon on Saturdays. She added: 'It's now 11:20, and I'm just outside Indianapolis, so I doubt I could make it by noon.
"I told her the good news was that it was only 10:20 where I was; but the bad news was that I was in Lafayette, Louisiana, not Indiana."
Cool it
On Tuesday, Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, told how he and brother Burt made root beer from a book of 100 recipes. When left out in the sun, it exploded.
He adds, "After the exploding root beer fiasco, Burt skipped the remaining 99 recipes and donated the book to the library.
"He put a warning in the book to make this dangerous brew during cold weather."
Mountain music
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, mentions our Tuesday story about Louisiana's highest point, the 535-foot Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish:
"I always smile when I hear Louisiana's premier bluegrass band, 'The Driskill Mountain Boys.' Take that, you Appalachian snobs."
Special People Dept.
- Paul Hebert, of Breaux Bridge, celebrated his 91st birthday Wednesday, Sept. 30. He is a retiree from the former Southern Pacific Railroad.
- John and Joy Carver, of Lacombe, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Oct. 1.
Love poem
The above mentioned John Carver penned a limerick to mark the 60th anniversary of marriage to his wife, Joy. Here's how it starts:
"There once was a beauty named Joy
"Who longingly looked for the boy
"Who fit like a glove
"To marry and love
"She wanted the real McCoy…"
It goes on, but you get the idea. It's a lovely thought — although if I was a smart aleck I could suggest that it indicates that being unable to find a McCoy, she settled for a Carver…
Mystery meat
Algie Petrere, of Central, asks a truly puzzling food question:
"Somebody asked me what to do with leftover bacon. I've never heard of that kind of bacon. Is it new? Maybe your readers could help."