Thankfully, this practice never caught on in Louisiana:
Nancy Van Den Akker, of New Orleans, says, "About 40 years ago I worked at a children's home. Some volunteers came to do a crawfish boil for the kids, but we had a problem: kids 'rescuing' crawfish to keep as pets."
Educational experience
Mention of early LSU tuition and the nearby entertainment district brought this observation from Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge:
"You probably could have gone to Harvard with the fees paid to the Cotton Club, the Pastime, and the Bengal."
Nostalgia Corner
Mention of the late, lamented Cotton Club on Baton Rouge's Highland Road brought this note from Z Dave Deloach:
"Reading the article on LSU fees with the comment about the Cotton Club brought back a memory of the best club sandwich anywhere. I have yet to find another that could match the one the Cotton Club served — multiple sandwich meats, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and a fried egg.
"No one ever makes them with the egg for some reason, and I always thought that was the only way. Great professors of gastronomy at the Cotton Club."
Clanging clunker
Here's a somewhat harrowing "clunker" story, from Joan Carol Prejean:
"In 1958 I was a new LSU student, commuting from Rosedale. My mother bought a well-used 1953 Chevy coupe, standard shift, from the local dealership for her Advocate paper route. Occasionally I borrowed her car to drive to classes.
"I used the Port Allen ferry for the shorter route. After driving off the ferry and over the levee, the car suddenly went into neutral. I had been warned about this problem, so I pulled off the road, stuck my head under the hood and fixed the problem.
"I drove down Third Street, a fairly straight route to LSU. When I encountered the first red light, I engaged the clutch to stop the car. Suddenly a very loud 'clanging' emanated from under the hood. I looked around and saw quite a few people staring at me.
"When the light turned green, I released the clutch and the clanging stopped. I drove the entire route to LSU with my eyes straight ahead, praying I would not catch any more red lights!"
Small World Dept.
We've been mentioning chance encounters with celebrities, which reminded Elliot Raisen, of Metairie, of this unlikely meeting:
"In my travels over the years I have met several friends or famous people by accident. One standout was bumping into Professor Francis L. Monachino in an elevator in Madrid, Spain." He was artistic director of Tulane University's Summer Lyric Theatre from 1968 to 1996.
Special People Dept.
— Alberta Williams, of Ethel, celebrates her 99th birthday Friday, March 25. She is the matriarch of FS Williams Store, the Red Boot Deli, and FS Williams Outfitters.
— Lena Roshto celebrates her 96th birthday Saturday, March 26.
— Velma G. Bihm, of Opelousas, celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, March 25.
— Spellman "Pat" Decoteau, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 92nd birthday Friday, March 25.
Standing order
Stan Green Jr., of Metairie, has a tire-changing story for our collection:
"Many years ago, I taught all three of my daughters how to change a flat tire. The knowledge became extremely useful to my oldest daughter when she was spending a summer doing research on insects in the Utah desert.
"The Chevy Suburban she was driving suffered a flat tire 20 miles from the nearest road.
"Knowing no help was in the offing, she went straight to work. When she was unable to loosen the wheel lugs, she remembered the trick I'd taught her to use as a last resort.
"By positioning the wrench so that it was oriented horizontally, she was able to stand on the wrench, using her entire body weight to break loose the recalcitrant lugs.
"She was then able to proceed with the rest of the wheel change and get on with her research."
Phideaux's big day
Drew Gouvier titled this note "Retirement is swell!"
"I never imagined I’d be writing 'granddog’s birthday' in my trusty pocket day-timer."