The ultimate "celebrity sighting" story is provided by Keith Constantino, of Baton Rouge:
"During my employment as a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, we often provided security to presidents and United Nations dignitaries during their annual conferences in New York.
"On one such occasion, I was tasked with providing security to Margaret Thatcher at a supper she hosted at the British Embassy.
"I was responsible for securing the kitchen area, where the meals were prepared and brought to the first floor by an elevator.
"Upon completion of the supper, to my surprise Mrs. Thatcher exited the elevator and asked if I had eaten anything.
"I indicated I was working, but certainly appreciated the offer. Nevertheless, she insisted the supper was over and proceeded to fix me a plate of remaining food items — and would not take no for answer.
"She even sat at the table while we discussed Louisiana culture. What an unbelievable sweet lady.
"If you could only have seen the look on my supervisor's face when he exited the elevator."
Stars in Clinton
Marilyn Harvell DiDomenica says, "In the late '50s I was visiting my friend Nell Haynes in Clinton. At that time they were filming 'The Long Hot Summer' and some of it was filmed at one of the mansions.
"I was fortunate enough to visit the set one day they were filming, and got to meet Paul Newman, Orson Welles, and Joanne Woodward.
"Joanne was not in one of the scenes, and was resting in a chair knitting until her turn.
"Every one of the actors was so congenial and friendly and took time to talk to us. What a treat."
Fun and fumes
Bill Elrod, of Baton Rouge, says, "In 1979, I was heading to Oklahoma to introduce my fiancée at a family reunion.
"Growing up in Oklahoma, 'crawdads' were good fishing bait, but not on anybody's list for fine dining.
"I gathered as many of the largest crawfish I could find and packed them in ice along with new potatoes, corn, carrots, and crab boil. My announcement that I was bringing 'fresh water lobsters' was the subject of a lot of discussions.
"When I brought the pot to boiling in the kitchen at the Community Center, I had not thought that the ventilation hood was not going to control the fumes from the crab boil.
"The resulting evacuation of the entire gathering was another highlight of the 1979 Elrod Reunion.
"For the most part, nobody at this gathering had ever seen crawfish this big. There were enough for everybody interested to have a taste.
"I also learned why the crawfish are always boiled outside."
Special People Dept.
Irene Burrus, of Algiers, celebrates her 99th birthday Thursday, March 31. She is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Algiers.
In a word
On Tuesday Marvin Borgmeyer suggested that the sentence, ''In the future, our politicians will be totally free of corruption" was in the "future impossible" tense.
Warren Bofinger asks, "Wouldn't its tense be pretense?"
Ghost driver
"I got quite a chuckle from Marsha R’s Wednesday speculation about drivers’ licenses piling up in a drawer at the OMV," says Nancy Stich, of Baton Rouge.
"But have any of your readers ever had the OMV employee say, 'Oh no, we need to take another one!'?
"I have. It’s quite embarrassing.
"I have dark hair, dark eyes, and very pale skin. On one occasion to renew the license, the camera flash basically wiped out all my features except for my hair, my eyes, and my red lipstick. I looked a bit like a ghost. Quite ghastly!
"Even worse, I was in a hurry so I kept it. I had to look at that photo for eight years."
Hole truth
Monica Davidson says, "In the days before push-button phones (we used rotary dial phones) my friend Cindy got a call from a lady with a decidedly Cajun accent.
"When Cindy told her she’d reached her by mistake, she replied, ‘O, mais chère, I must’ve passed my finger through de wrong hole!’"