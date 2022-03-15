My Tuesday car-buying story reminded Dave Arata, of Waggaman, of this:
"Planning a trip to Ireland, I was looking to rent a small car, due to high gas prices and narrow roads. One car brand available for rent over there had a Metairie dealership, so I went there to see if it fit our needs.
"At the lot a young salesmen immediately came out to sell me a car. When I explained I just wanted to look at the small model I was going to rent to drive in Ireland, he looked very puzzled and said, 'Man, you are going to drive that little car all the way over there?'
"I thought about telling him how nice the long bridge was, but that may have confused him even more."
Death at Christmas
That sounds like the title of an Agatha Christie mystery, but it's a true story from Sheryl Bourdier Sherlock, of Baton Rouge:
"In the early years of our marriage, my husband and I built a small starter home. During our first day in the house, we saw a very small mouse scampering around. We tried to catch him but no luck.
"A couple of days later, we saw a trail of Cheeto crumbs from a chewed-into bag on the counter. The pest control guy came and left several trays of 'treats.' The mouse loved them.
"One day I found his nesting place; the bottom drawer of an armoire. He had stashed walnuts and Cheetos. My husband put a trap in the drawer, and we got ready for Christmas.
"We had friends over, and as we sat around the tree we saw the mouse run under it for a drink of water.
"The armoire was right next to the tree. I said, 'Please don’t head to the armoire,' but he did.
"Shortly thereafter, we heard the snap. The ladies left the room while the guys did you-know-what. It was kind of sad."
French connection
Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, offers "a belated thank-you to column contributor John Taylor."
She explains: "Back in January he may have solved the mystery of why my Mississippi-born mama told my sister and me that a Golden Rat left us money for our lost teeth.
"John told of his French daughter-in-law Lucie's teeth being taken by La Petite Souris, 'The Little Mouse.'
"Before she married my father, my mama was a governess in France for a family with small children. It seems wholly plausible that she would have heard about La Petite Souris.
"Perhaps wanting him to sound more impressive and less scary, she turned him into a Golden Rat for us.
"I believe I can finally call this mystery solved, thanks to your wonderful readers and contributors."
Justin up North
EdnaMarie Campbell Sevin adds to our "encounters with famous people" series:
"Our family loved Justin Wilson's programs on WYES, the PBS station in New Orleans.
"We even purchased albums of his Cajun jokes as gifts.
"Warren and I were on a trip to Alaska. Imagine our delight and surprise when Justin stepped into the elevator at our hotel in Fairbanks.
"Using his very good Cajun accent, Warren inquired, 'Mais, Juuus Tahn, what brings you to Alaska?'
"Without skipping a beat, Justin quipped, 'Del tah!'"
Special People Dept.
Hilda Miscar Buhler, of Greenwell Springs, celebrated her 92nd birthday Tuesday, March 15.
Big freeze
Barry J. Dufour has a "sighting celebrities" story:
My wife and I were in Sacramento, California, where our daughter was in a national fast pitch softball tournament.
"On a day off from playing, we took a trip to San Francisco. We were walking along the waterfront when we noticed a group of people standing around a trailer.
"I asked one of them what was going on. He said Don Johnson, of the 'Nash Bridges' TV show, was in the trailer.
"My wife wanted to meet him, so we waited. After a short time, he emerged from the trailer and happily signed autographs for fans.
"I looked at my wife. She was frozen. Don left in his limo and my wife just watched him ride away."