Ray Schell, of Prairieville, follows up on his Monday treatise on modern style (Example: The unshaven "bum look" for men) with examples of the old and the new:
Old: Watch the road while driving. New: Watch the phone while driving.
Old: Wear black shoes when wearing a dark blue suit. New: Wear white tennis shoes when wearing anything dressy.
Old: Visit library to check out a book or two. New: Visit library to use the computers.
Old: Regularly take your dressy clothes to the dry cleaners. New: Buy only washable clothes.
Old: Only top writers or politicians or persons of importance get published. New: Even I get published.
Instant keepsake
A while back, at Donna Saurage's suggestion, I asked readers for their Community Coffee stories to mark the 100th anniversary of that iconic south Louisiana brand.
I'm still accepting them, so keep them coming (response has been very good so far).
Here's the latest, from Al Bethard, of Lafayette:
"In the 1950s Community Coffee was available in one gallon pails. A china cup and saucer with a rose pattern were packed in the pail along with the coffee.
"My mother collected the cups and saucers, until the pattern was changed to one she didn't care for.
"When my mother's house was being cleared out, one of the metal Community Coffee pails was found.
"I had recently read an article about collectible coffee tins, and mentioned to my youngest sister that some were valued at $200.
"When I told her that, she decided she wanted it."
Bobby's way
Mentions of college basketball brought this tale from Vallan Corbett:
"One Thanksgiving I was flying to Alaska to visit my son and his family. The plane had the Texas Tech basketball team on it, going to the Great Alaska Shootout with Bobby Knight as coach.
"When we got to Seattle, the plane to Anchorage was overbooked. The flight attendant told Coach Knight that half the team would fly on this flight and the other half the next flight.
"Coach Knight said, 'We are a team; we fly together or not at all.'
"They all flew together. Classic Coach Knight!"
Hard sacrifices
Keith Horcasitas says this story, overheard at the Pastime, illustrates the problem of giving up stuff for Lent:
"A man took his young son to an LSU baseball game, where they have those new 'root beer tents.' While they were sitting there, he asked the boy what he was going to give up for Lent.
"The boy replied, 'I don't know, Dad. What are you going to give up?'
"His father said, 'I've thought about this a lot, and decided to give up liquor.'
"Later in the game, they went to get some refreshments, and the man ordered a beer at the tent.
"His son objected: 'Hey, I thought you were giving up liquor!'
"His dad answered, 'HARD liquor, son; I'm giving up hard liquor. This is just a beer.'
"To which the boy replied, 'Well then, I'm giving up HARD candy.'"
Suitable for framing
John Torbert, of Tioga, adds to our seminar on slide rules:
"In the '50s I used a 20-inch circular rule. I recently gave it to a friend. He is framing it."
Going topless
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says the Monday column item about a car carrier fire that destroyed the truck and several cars "reminded me of an incident when I lived in Chester, Pennsylvania, near the Ford plant.
"A car carrier left the plant and was driving under an overpass. He found out, sadly, that he didn’t have enough clearance.
"The next day in the daily newspaper was an interesting ad: 'For sale, cheap! Two new Ford convertibles.'"
A violent age
"Don't mess with old people" is the moral of this story from Algie Petrere, of Central:
"An old lady with a cane was walking past a young man at a bus stop. She was singing, '21 today, 21 today…'
"The young man said, 'You're not 21 today, you old bat!'
"She turns to him and with a mighty swing cracks him over the head with her cane and walks away, singing, '22 today, 22 today…'"