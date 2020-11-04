It's been an especially divisive election, but Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, brings up something we can all agree on:
"Only one day after the presidential election, there is common ground among the American people.
"Most are wondering, 'How could that many people be that stupid?'”
Educational experience
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "Your Tuesday mention of the 'uh' word created a flashback.
"During the dreaded first year of Law School at LSU, I had the renowned George Pugh for my criminal justice class.
"He was notorious for putting out a hypothetical question and calling on a trembling student for a comment or answer.
"Often, the shocked victim would blurt out 'uh.' To which Mr. Pugh would quickly respond, 'Now that sounds intelligent.'
"He made us all better lawyers from the experience and had plenty of admirers, including myself."
Old words
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "I’ve really enjoyed the stories about overused words and phrases. It’s brought back memories of some that aren’t around any more.
"My grandmother, who was born before the Wright Brothers flew at Kitty Hawk and lived to see men land on the moon, often tacked 'Don’t you know' onto a sentence; it was apparently popular during the '30s and '40s, as her kids grew up.
"And to her things weren’t 'awesome;' they were 'grand.'
"My grandfather always called his suspenders 'galluses' and my bicycle a 'wheel.'"
(And Mae Anders, my Gloster, Mississippi, grandmother, referred to children as "chaps." I've never heard it used anywhere else.)
Cajun version
Ralph Drouin, of Baton Rouge, says, "Using the words 'so' and 'like' reminded me of growing up in a Cajun household.
"My parents spoke mostly Cajun French. When they would speak English, they would often start their sentences with 'Mais,' which I carried on in my conversations.
"Another 'word' we used to express surprise was, 'Koooh!' (long 'o')."
Get real!
Carla Campbell says, "My vote for the word most used annoyingly is 'surreal.' Everything is 'surreal' these days, and I can tell it’s coming before one even utters it."
Warm memories
Our Tuesday mention of past methods for sleeping warm caused this recollection from Mary Vernoy, of Metairie:
"My mother was born in 1906 and grew up in French Settlement. Their fireplace was their heat.
"Before bed in the winter, Mom said they used to warm a brick, then wrap it in some cloth and bring it into bed.
"They’d put the warm brick by their feet, and cover with quilts. Snug as a bug in a rug! In the morning they’d run to dress in front of the fireplace."
Unfortunate name
We've long closed our long-running seminar on pet names, but this one from Thomas Pertuit deserves mention:
"I have two absolutely phenomenal German shepherds. their names are Jax and Dixie.
"Originally, I named them Beavis and Butthead. I had to change the names because every time I called 'Butthead!' I’d look up and 10 to 15 people were surrounding me with questioning looks on their faces…"
Horsing around
In the Wednesday column we mentioned a biker who arrived in Deadhorse, Alaska, to end a two-year trip up South America and North America:
Jerry Lyons, of Hammond, had this reaction:
"Your story mentioning Deadhorse, Alaska, reminded me that my cousin Bucky Ware, from Lafayette — who was the best man at my wedding in 1968 — worked for an oilfield service company in the '80s and was stationed briefly in Deadhorse, Alaska.
"He says he's pretty sure he knows why the horse died. It froze to death!"
Reason to live
Our birthday greetings to a gent in his 90s who was so optimistic he buys green bananas drew this comment from Francis Celino, The Metairie Miscreant:
"I am one of those people who don't purchase green bananas. But at a local pharmacy, I bought some supplements at a two-for-one sale. Getting home, I realized I now have a two-year supply."
Initial reaction
Rick Marshall takes a peek at the future:
"I can foresee a time when our grandchildren will have to tell their children and grandchildren, 'No, dear, B.C. does not stand for Before COVID.'"