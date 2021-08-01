Thanks to Oneal Isaac, of Baton Rouge, for finding something funny about our current stupidity-driven pandemic:
"I got my laugh for the day at my local Walgreens when I went to buy my morning paper.
"The lady behind the counter, talking to another customer about COVID, said, 'The people down here are something else. They will eat the hog's head, the pig's feet, and the cow's tongue, but are too afraid to get the vaccine.'
"I hollered out loud! I am still laughing!"
Zapping Manhattan
The late Ron Zappe would be delighted to see his "little chippery in Gramercy" praised in the prestigious New Yorker magazine.
In the July 26 issue, food critic Hannah Goldfield reviews Kjun, a Manhattan Korean-Cajun restaurant, and tells of chef Jae Jung's New Orleans training:
"Jazz Fest immediately endeared the city to her…New Orleans was like another planet."
In 2009, she spent several months "in the kitchen at August, a contemporary-Creole restaurant, enjoying the afterglow of the Saints' Super Bowl win, experiencing Mardi Gras, and learning to appreciate brass-band music."
Among other places she worked was Dooky Chase, "whose beloved proprietor, Leah Chase…Jung considered a friend and mentor — 'my Creole grandmother.'"
The review singles out Kjun's potato chips, "slicked with brown butter and honey and dusted in Cajun spices…the honey-butter variety has been a craze in Korea since 2014, and the Cajun-inspired flavors produced by Zapp's, in Louisiana, since the nineteen-eighties, are some of the best snacks on the U.S. market…"
Speaking of Leah
George Lopez, of LaPlace, has a name for the former Lee Circle:
"Name it 'Leah Circle.' Lee-Leah; who in New Orleans listens anyway?"
Liza's double
Jim Carruth, of Lafayette, has a mistaken identity story:
"One Christmas several years ago, my wife Helen and I were in a casino in the Bahamas, sitting at the slot machines.
"Helen had an uncanny resemblance to singer Liza Minnelli (without the voice).
"I noticed three elderly ladies approaching us. I said, 'Get ready; here we go again, Liza.'
One lady, speaking for her friends, said, 'Miss Minnelli, we really hate to interrupt you and your husband's vacation, but would you please give us your autograph?'
"Helen graciously smiles and says, 'It's my pleasure; you are three beautiful ladies.'
"She grabs some napkins and writes on three, 'MERRY CHRISTMAS, LOVE LIZA.'
"The looks on their faces were priceless. But not as priceless as when those three napkins go up for sale on eBay."
Country sagas
A few more comments on country songs before I call in the dogs, damper down the fire, and close the barn door (darn, this country thing in getting to me…):
"Good news for Diane T. Martin!," says Ward Oliver, of Baton Rouge. (Diane on Saturday told of crying over Bill Monroe's "Footprints in the Snow," which as a child she heard as describing a little girl getting lost in snow and dying).
"It is really a happy song. Nellie didn't freeze to death, but was just lost. The line goes, 'I bless that happy day when Nellie lost her way, for I found her when the snow was on the ground.' I also suspect she wasn't a little girl; just had little feet."
And "Tony in NOLA" and Stephen Winham were the first of many readers to tell Cactus Clyde Lockwood that he was correct about his guess in the Saturday column: Conway Twitty did indeed sing "I'll Never Make It Home Tonight," about a guy who is, as Kris Kristofferson once wrote, "Taking every wrong direction on his lonely way back home."
Special People Dept.
Alta Pertuis celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, August 2.
Name that team
It seems The Washington Football Team, which has the second worst name in NFL history (the worst was the Redskins) is finally going to get a new name.
This news prompted this suggestion from Tommy Holliday, of Baton Rouge:
"They should become The Washington Politicians, and their motto should be, 'We won't win any championships but we will take your money.'"
I have a few other suggestions:
The Washington Partisans
The Washington Gridlocks
The Washington Filibusters