Mother's Day brings memories of mothers vs. kids:
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, shares this recollection:
"With Mother's Day coming up, I can't help but recall how much she loved me — and helped me remember my middle name!
"Mommy, like most mothers, had a special way of getting my attention when I got a little wayward by proclaiming: 'Keith JOHN Horcasitas.'
"Thanks, Mom; I hated it then, but I love you more now for getting me on some straight paths!"
In my case, when I was ignoring my mom's calls to come in for dinner but heard "Smiley JUNIOR!" I responded instantly.
And yes, my dad was also named Smiley.
Burger nostalgia
Folks are still recalling great hamburgers of the past:
Ted Dalrymple, of Harvey, says folks on the west bank "sadly miss what used to be the best hamburger in New Orleans. Ruby Reds was a bar/restaurant in Harvey near the Lapalco and Manhattan intersection. Hamburgers were charcoal flamed, and there were several options. Plus free peanuts."
Rick Supple says, "Reading stories on great old hamburger joints, one that comes to mind was Ollie’s Trolley on State Street in Baton Rouge. Wondering if anyone has the recipe — the sauce they dipped the burger in made it."
Nathan Gautreau, of Galvez, says, "Back in the '60s, my dad bought a malt stand in Duplessis named Best Burger. He changed the name to Burger Delite — and the rest is history."
Have a ball
Carolyn K. Jagot recalls another memorable hamburger dispensary from the past:
"When I was working in the '60s for the phone company on Poydras Street in New Orleans, there was a little place on Baronne Street called Bill's.
"When I went in, I would ask for a 'seasoned' hamburger. They would go in the cooler, get an uncooked meatball, flatten it, and fry it. Now that is the way to enjoy a burger!"
The shining
Robert Cabes has this to say about our series on LSU's soon-to-be-demolished Kirby Smith Hall:
"I know you are looking for remembrances of that hideous high-rise dormitory, which destroyed some lovely woods we found a good place to relax.
"I was fortunate to graduate in 1964, before they ruined the forest. I was also fortunate to live in the Pentagon, a beautiful set of buildings.
"When I went home for Thanksgiving, my stepfather, 'Rockhead,' asked me if the ROTC students still polished the brass in the Pentagon rooms.
"I had to tell him we had never seen any brass in our room.
"When I got back, I rubbed Brasso on the doorknobs. Lo and behold, they were solid brass. There were numerous brass items, including light switches. The student in charge was flabbergasted to see brass in the rooms."
Special People Dept.
- Doveal Austin Essex celebrates her 100th birthday Sunday, May 9. She is a native of Ponchatoula, a Grambling State graduate, and a retired Southern University professor. She is active in First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, The Links, DeBose Foundation and other groups.
- Nolan “Country” Ruiz, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 97th birthday Saturday, May 8. He is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran and ex-POW (shot down during the first daylight raid over Berlin). He owned and operated Country’s Cafe in Plaquemine for 42 years.
- Doris West, a native of New Orleans, celebrates her 92nd birthday Friday, May 7.
- Patricia and John Torrance, of Slidell, celebrate 57 years of marriage Friday, May 7.
- Daniel and Melanie Boquet, of Houma, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, May 8.
Thanks, Mom
Just in time for Mother's Day, Algie Petrere, of Central, resurrects this old story:
"Miss Jones had just given her second-grade students a science lesson. She had explained about magnets and showed how they would pick up nails and other bits of iron. Now it was question time.
"Miss Jones said, 'My name begins with the letter M and I pick up things. What am I?'
"A little boy in the front row proudly said, 'You're a mother!’ ”