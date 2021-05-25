Cookie Pecquet, of Metairie, offers a public service message:
"Since hurricane season is upon us, it is time to start cleaning out your freezer. Better to cook it over time than to lose it all due to power failures."
Great idea, Cookie. Now all we have to do is identify those leftovers:
We freeze our leftovers in plastic bags or covered-glass bowls, so we can tell what they are. We don't label or date them because "surely we won't forget what they are." Yeah, right …
So that brown stuff is probably chili. Or beef stew? No, it's a beef gravy neither of us remembers making. From a neighbor during our quarantine? Which neighbor?
That little pack of white stuff must be a piece of roast chicken we saved for the cat. Which cat, the current one or the previous one?
A small flat pink object could be a pork chop or a small steak. Why did we just save one when we cooked the others?
The bowl of yellow stuff must be a squash casserole from our Christmas dinner. Which Christmas? Maybe it's a corn casserole. Have we ever made a corn casserole? Did someone bring it? Could it be mac and cheese? From when?
And so it goes …
Same-name blues
Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says this about our nickname collection:
"I grew up in Morgan City, with a dad nicknamed Boo (his real name was Dewey).
"My mother's family was Guarisco. Her grandfather was Peter Guarisco. He had five sons, one named after him (known as HubClub Pete), who had a son named Peter David, but called David.
"The other four grandsons were referred to as Peter V, Peter F, Peter Philip and Peter Boy.
"In addition, there were two other Peter Guariscos in town: Potato Pete, sometimes called Paint Store Pete, and Motel Pete.
"I'm sure there are others I don't know of. I bet land title searches in St. Mary Parish can get really confusing."
Boston or not?
There is some disagreement about a New Orleans accent being mistaken as a Boston accent by some folks.
After a Monday column contributor told of this happening to her, a Tuesday contributor from Boston said there was no way the two accents were similar.
But Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "I was born and raised in downtown New Orleans, and in Jefferson and Metairie.
"I was stationed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, in the early ’70s. I was in a meeting and was answering questions when someone asked me if I was from Boston.
"I replied no, I was from south of Boston. She guessed some town's name I never heard of.
"I laughed and said, 'New Orleans.'
"She could not believe me …"
Take the floor …
Miriam Juban, of Baton Rouge, says the unusual floor pattern at The Chimes, an eatery/drinkery on Highland Road by LSU's north gate, "to the best of my knowledge was in place when the space was occupied by Maxwell's Drugs. Previously it was a Sitman's Rexall Drugs."
Special People Dept.
- Mary Stagg, of Jennings, celebrated her 99th birthday Monday, May 24. A British "war bride," she was a registered nurse at Jennings Hospital for many years.
- Ruth Nelson, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 98th birthday Wednesday, May 26.
- The Rev. Joel and Lurline Hilbun, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 70 years of marriage Wednesday, May 26.
- Frank and Carol Frederic, of St. Amant, celebrated their 64th anniversary Tuesday, May 25.
After the fall
B.J. Gouedy, of Hammond, adds to our tales of memorable falls:
"I am in my 70s. A couple of years ago, I was rushing through our music room (actually, a dining room with guitars, speakers, etc.), tripped over electrical cords, and fell face down.
"Broken bones, pulled muscles — I was a mess.
"In the emergency room, my story was I had fallen over band equipment in a bar. Rather have people think I was an old bar gal than an old woman who couldn't walk in her dining room.
"That is my story and I am sticking to it."