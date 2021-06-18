Dear Smiley: Stories about leisure fishing reminded me of times spent with my wife and daughter fishing for perch in the canals off Bayou Segnette in Westwego.
On one particular trip, my daughter Melanie, about 6 at the time, lost interest in fishing and was more amazed by the alligators swimming nearby.
She had recently watched a Sesame Street episode in which Ernie amazed Bert with his fishing skills. Ernie would yell "Here, Fishie, Fishie, Fishie!" and the fish would jump into the boat.
I convinced my daughter to give it a shot. As she repeatedly yelled "Here, Fishie," I tossed a big blue gill I had just silently reeled in on the floor of the boat behind her.
As it flopped around, her eyes got big as saucers and the look on her face was priceless.
It was years before I confessed what I did. But I think she had figured it out long before.
DAVID PALMISANO
Marrero
Dad gets salty
Dear Smiley: Our good friend Raymond Stewart of Natalbany accompanied me, my brother Reggie and our dad Harold on a Lake Pontchartrain fishing trip in the late '50s.
After tying up under the Causeway and catching multiple croakers and speckled trout, we opened the ice chest to see what Mom prepared for our lunch.
Among numerous sandwiches, Dad was surprised to find a container of sliced cantaloupe, and immediately lamented not bringing a salt shaker.
No problem! While it did not surprise Reggie and me, Raymond was appalled when Dad took a slice and dipped it in the wonderfully salted lake water; took a bite, and exclaimed, "Just right." Our wonderful dad would try anything … at least once!
BOB MARTIN
Lawrenceville, Georgia
Dad's challenge
Dear Smiley: Speaking of crazy things our parents did reminded me of one of my father's antics.
On our patio we had an 8-foot metal support pole. My father invited the neighborhood's macho teenage boys to climb the pole for a dollar.
Unbeknownst to them, my father had coated the pole with a very thin layer of oil.
After the boys realized they were not going to accomplish this task, he gave them each a dollar anyway for being good sports.
COOKIE PECQUET
Metairie
Mom's admirer
Dear Smiley: When my friend Helen's children were small, her husband was putting their 4-year-old son to bed. The little boy asked his dad, "Will I get married someday?"
"Probably," said his father.
"Will I marry, well, someone like Mom?"
"That would be nice," dad replied.
There was a silence, then the little boy sighed, "Yeah, but she'll be so OLD!"
LYN DOUCET
Maurice
Bar joke gets real
Dear Smiley: Early one morning 12 years ago I picked up my friend Henry Heatherly for a fishing trip to a spot on the Mermentau River in Grand Chenier.
We were joined by a colleague, then two more who were not morning people finally showed up.
We were catching a few nice fish and generally having a good time when here came a Wildlife and Fisheries agent.
He scowled and said almost nothing as he checked our licenses, ice chests, car plates, and peered inside each vehicle as if looking for some kind of contraband.
I told him we were all faculty members at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He seemed reluctant to leave, but finally did so.
This incident bothered me quite a while, but at some point I decided the guy was just not used to dealing with what to me was a typical bunch of university math nerds.
I had been there with a Romanian, a Hungarian, a Palestinian, and an Aggie. We probably should have walked into a bar, but I have no punch line.
ROGER WAGGONER
Lafayette
Take that, Pierre!
Dear Smiley: Tabasco is not the only reminder of home we tourists sometimes crave.
In a Paris restaurant, the waiter came to our table, and in a way only the French can accomplish, said, "Yourrr ordders, mesdahmes. …?"
My friend said, "I'll have a Coke, please."
To which the smarty-pants waiter replied, "Ohhh, yesss; Americaine shahm-pen."
She was ready. "Yes. And at these prices, you've made it so."
We were very happy with his pouty face.
MARGARET HAWKINS
Ponchatoula