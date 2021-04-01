A Baton Rouge lady I recently described as "something else" uses that title as an alias. She tells of two food encounters with the British:
"Years ago we hosted close friends from England. Pulling out all the stops, I served a first course of crawfish bisque, with stuffed heads.
"After dinner I went to clear the bowls. Meg, the matriarch, had no shells in her bowl. Exclamation on my part!
"Meg, flustered, genteelly stuttered about good manners and the necessity to eat everything on your plate.
"Her family laughed, taking it as expected behavior. I was the only one concerned about amount of fiber consumed."
"And while the memory is working:
"When we were living in England we hosted a Mardi Gras party. Part of the 'bits and bobs' was a cheese quiche cut into small squares with a crust of chopped jalapeños.
"A dear friend who did not drink tore past me, seized her husband's adult beverage and drained it.
“ ‘What was that?' she asked.
"I explained, addin g, 'What did you think it was?'
“ ‘Peas and cheese! Odd, you know, but you are Americans!’ ”
Infamous cars
I recently termed the Yugo "arguably" the world's worst car, because I've learned to beware of superlatives. Whenever I call something the "best," "worst," "largest," "smallest," etc., someone invariably comes up with something else better, worse, larger, smaller, etc.
Indeed, Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says the Edmunds automotive website lists the Yugo as the fourth worst car ever built.
Edmunds listed the 50 worst cars, with the 2001 Pontiac Aztex (blamed for killing Pontiac) as No. 1.
No. 2 is the ’74 Ford Mustang II; No. 3 is the ’55 BMW Isetta, and the ’87 Yugo comes in at No. 4.
And Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "On a business trip to Berlin, I saw a small, ugly, poorly made car and asked about it.
"My contact said, 'It is the worst car in the world. It is a Trabi. It is like a crummy Yugo.’ ”
That was undoubtedly the Trabant, a 2-cylinder East German disaster. The above-mentioned Edmunds worst-car list has the ’57 Trabant at No. 9.
Catching a craving
Calvin Golden, of Baton Rouge, says, "Sometime in the late ’80s, my wife and I took a three-week driving and sightseeing tour of the U.K.
"One morning, while at a B&B in Scotland, we were seated at the breakfast table with several other couples.
"While serving us, the hostess asked where we were from.
"We were the only two from out of the country, and when I told her we were from Louisiana, she said, 'Goodness, if I had known you were coming I would have asked you to bring me some grits!'
"She had married an American soldier from Mississippi during World War II, and while living in Mississippi loved her grits for breakfast.
"Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last — but her craving for grits remained forever."
Spring has sprung
Linda Whitman, of Denham Springs, announces the start of spring in Louisiana:
"I spotted my first hummingbird this morning. On top of that, I noticed the pecan trees are blooming. Momma always said the pecan trees were the last holdouts. When they bloomed, it was official."
It's all water
Paul Major, of Livonia, has evidently confused me with a meteorologist:
"I know you like to carry the most critical issues of the day in your column, so:
"This morning, as I was walking down the driveway to collect the newspaper so I could read my most favorite columnist, I felt drops of precipitation falling on me.
"I thought, 'Sprinkle or drizzle?'
"What are the amounts for each, and when does a drizzle become a sprinkle or a sprinkle a drizzle?
"As you can see, I like to keep my mind active as I grow older."
Special People Dept.
Louise Lambert, of Slidell, celebrates her 91st birthday Friday, April 2.
Divine denomination
Robert E. Thomas, of Metairie, says one denomination we haven't mentioned in our religions discussion is Frisbeetyrian.
"It’s a belief that when you die, your soul goes up on the garage roof and you can’t get it down!"