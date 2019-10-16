Alma Mims, of Mandeville, has a "why we love our grandchildren" story:
"Years ago I wrote a reminiscing true story (two pages long) about my missing cat, and her replacement that ran away.
"I recently took it out to read to my great-grands. After reading, I asked them how did they like my story, and I also said I would make a copy so their mother can read it again at home.
"The 5-year-old loved it. The 4-year-old great-grandson started crying and said, 'NO!'
"I asked why, and he said, 'It made me thirsty, tired and not feel good, and you was talking too much!'"
Planting the flag
Mariano Hinojosa says his wife Bertha's ESL (English as a Second Language) students at La Belle Aire Elementary in Baton Rouge were learning about Columbus and his several trips to the New World:
"One of the kids thought it curious that an Italian navigator from Genoa would be claiming discovered lands for Spain.
"Bertha explained that Columbus was leading expeditions that were financed by the royal court of Spain. She told the class, 'When Columbus found a new island, he would plant the flag of Spain into the ground and claim it for Spain.'
"Just then another student held up a picture of Neal Armstrong planting the American flag on the moon and yelled, 'Does this mean we own the moon?'"
Half measures
Tom Cagley tells of his dining experience:
"My son visited from Houston last week. As usual, for three days we would do errands and eat out every lunch.
"The first noon we went to a restaurant/grocery store nearby and I ordered a Reuben. Because the Reubens are large, I asked for a half.
"The new clerk had trouble with that, and had to consult with a kitchen aide.
"'I could put half in a box,' he said. I told him that wasn't the issue; I didn't need the extra half.
"I paid the tab, and when he brought us our lunches, I had half a Reuben, cut ever so neatly in half — but I'd paid for a whole one. I let it go."
Happy returns
Courtney Caulfield says, "I wanted to give a shout out to a precious girl — Shelby, of Austin, Texas — who found my debit card and my ID that fell out of my clear plastic purse with a broken zipper at the Texas-LSU football game in Austin.
"She found me on Facebook and messaged me (I didn't see it because I hadn't updated my messenger app). Then, much to my surprise, three days later I received both items in the mail, taped to a piece of paper saying she found them and was worried that someone would use my ID information and/or my debit card.
"I promptly sent her a gift card. In her responds, she said she now wants to help people, because of how good it made her feel making me so happy to have gotten my lost important items back!
"I'd call this a win (I got my stuff back), win (we made each other's days), win (Tigers won!)."
Special People Dept.
- Dorothy Lively, of Sunrise Senior Living, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, Oct. 17.
- Ron and Nora O'Connell, of Thibodaux, celebrate their 55th anniversary Thursday, Oct. 17.
Plane talk
After I was told a gent celebrating his 100th birthday had flown in a B-52 in World War II, I didn't check it out. I should have. Many, many readers informed me the B-52 didn't go into service until 1955.
Donald Weldon, first to catch the error (at 6:25 a.m.!) suggests the bomber might have been the B-29 Superfortress. Dale Eichelberger suggested the B-25 Mitchell bomber.
Biologist humor
Duke Rivet says, "An archaeologist friend, Rich Weinstein, works at a Baton Rouge environmental consulting firm.
"He says biologists at his workplace refer to black vultures as 'bvs' and turkey vultures as 'tvs.'
"When they are on the road together and see a turkey vulture feasting on road kill, they quip that the bird is having a 'tv dinner.'"