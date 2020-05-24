Our "Name the Dome Sweepstakes" entries amaze me with both their quality and quantity.
Of course, the fact that readers are stuck at home with lots of time on their hands might have played a part in this.
Entries fell into two categories: corporate sponsors (like the current Mercedes-Benz Superdome) and names without a sponsor (like the former Louisiana Superdome).
A few early suggestions in the first category that caught my eye:
Dave Larsen says, "I think Campbell’s Souperdome has a nice ring!"
Bill Huey says, "I believe it should be called The Morris Bart Superdome. Then it will be known as the SueDome."
Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III says the Dome should be "named after a company heavily involved in a Louisiana industry. How about the Morton's Salt Dome?"
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, says he considered many names, "but settled on the Zapp's Tater Dome. The new slogan will be 'When the chips are down, bet on the Saints.'”
T-Bob Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Florida, injects a note of sarcasm, referring to referees' vision problems at important moments in Saints games: "After recent lack of 'officiating' in the Dome there is only one name — The Bausch & Lomb Superdome."
Exodus to Houston
"I live in the Broadmoor section of New Orleans," says Caryl H. Vesey. "My street had between 8 and 10 feet of water as a result of flooding after Hurricane Katrina.
"On one occasion, a cat strolled across my yard. Since this was probably the only live thing in the neighborhood, I looked down at my grandson, 5, and asked him if he had any idea where that cat went during Katrina.
"His earnest reply was 'probably Houston.'"
Skimpy sandwiches
Jerry Berggren follows up on our mention of chicken dishes with little chicken: "Friend Keith Bischoff and I would sometimes go to lunch while working at LSU. At one place he would order a chicken salad sandwich as a 'chicken flavored mayonnaise sandwich.'"
Kay Harrison adds, "Years ago in Austin a small burger joint boasted 19-cent hamburgers. My dad's comment: 'A shadow burger; someone held up a meat patty and let it cast a shadow on the bun!'"
Cheap beer, rusty guns
Roger Peak comments on the mention of New Orleans' old Larry & Katz bar:
"As a high school student, I recall 22-cent beer, 25-cent highballs, 50-cent call brands. After my first two semesters at LSU I worked as a bartender there, night shift, midnight to 9 a.m. I was 19; the legal age for bartenders was 21.
"There were rusty .45 revolvers on the cash registers to deter robbery. That summer, they replaced the old bar and I managed to acquire several dollars worth of old coins. Some may have been valuable, but they slipped away.
"Musicians would come in after there gigs and play sometimes; I remember a solo trumpeter playing a stirring rendition of 'Stardust.'"
Special People Dept.
- Paul Church, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 95th birthday Monday, May 25. Originally from Maryland, he moved to Baton Rouge 22 years ago.
- Frank and Carol Frederic, of St. Amant, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, May 25.
- Barry and Marie Allen celebrate 52 years of marriage Monday, May 25.
Perfect putdown
David Stoker, "I was sitting in the waiting room of the doctor's office near a man who, like myself, was getting along in years.
"He had a mask in his hand, proclaiming, 'I don’t like these masks. Real men don't wear them!'
"The young receptionist came up to him and said, 'Mr. Randy, a lot of people here don’t feel as good as you do. Can you keep your voice down a little?'
"He laughed, and as she walked away he shouted, 'Miss, come back; I have a question for you.'
"She returned and said, 'Yes?'
“He told her, 'I'm over 70. Tell me where I can find a pretty lady who might be interested in me?'
"Everybody in the waiting room edged closer to hear her answer.
“'Try the bookstore — under fiction,' she said, and gracefully walked away."