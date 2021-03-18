“Reading the locked door stories finally gave me a chance to share a story with you," says Mark Ricard.
"One afternoon about 15 years ago, a co-worker friend and I were driving back to work from lunch in New Orleans East.
"We noticed a car stopped on side of the road, with a nun standing outside. We got out and asked, 'Can we help you, Sister?'
"She said she had locked herself out of her running car! Seems something in the back seat was rolling around, so she pulled over, got out, and opened the back door to fix it. When she closed that door, all the doors locked.
"We told her not to worry: two guys from 'Da Parish' could handle this.
"I got a coat hanger from my truck, and we started working on it. As I was prying the door open as much as I could, the door slipped and closed on my fingers.
"I let out a blood-curling scream and a series of profanity!
"We got the locked door open, then I sheepishly told the nun, 'Sister, I am soooo sorry about my language when my fingers were closed in the door.'
"She replied, 'I understand; I have heard worse in my time.' She added that I was totally forgiven, as we did get her back on the road.
"I was relieved; but my fingers were still killing me."
Dangerous Tigers
Karen Tatum, of Prairieville, says, "The hammer method mentioned in Monday’s column reminded me of another locked-out story.
"We once invited a visiting friend from Texas to his first LSU football game. 'Tex' graciously offered to drive us in his new pickup truck.
"After showing him around campus, we realized our tickets were still in the truck — and that Tex had locked his keys in the truck.
"After a few attempts to get in, we asked him, 'Which window?' He looked confused, so we clarified that the game started in 30 minutes and we weren’t missing kickoff, so were asking which window to break.
"It took him a few minutes to realize we weren’t joking, and just a few more to find a way to jimmy the lock and retrieve the tickets.
"LSU fandom is a strong motivator."
Colorful dessert
A culinary oddity story from Tim Palmer, of Lafayette:
"On a skiing trip with my brother, Terry, and his family to Wolf Creek, Colorado, we stayed in South Fork.
"While eating at one of the few restaurants in town, the waitress told us about their desserts. I don’t recall the name of the last one she mentioned, but she ended with, 'It kind of tastes like purple.'
"Tastes like purple?"
I'm mystified too, Tim. Maybe blueberries or blackberries?
Tell me a story
David Grouchy, of Covington, one of my favorite storytellers, says "World Storytelling Day" will be marked by the St. Tammany Commission on Cultural Affairs with a one-hour Zoom conference at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
The theme is "New Beginnings." The storytellers are Don Stallone, of Silver Spring, Maryland; Jere Pfister, of Houston, and Oneal Isaac, of Baton Rouge.
This web address will lead you to the Zoom conference: http://www.stpgov.org/cca. David's address is davidgrouchy@gmail.com.
The parks guy
John "Buddy" Parks adds to our current series:
"I am one of those whose last name connects to my career of 33 years.
"Oh, if I had a dollar for every time someone made a joke about me working in a Recreation and Parks Department, I’d be rich in my retirement."
Buddy leaves us with this slogan: "Parks Make Life Better."
Speaking of names
Emile Goettz, of Slidell, says, "Some others for your collection of names that fit the profession.
"Back in the late ’60s, early ’70s, my mother was seeing an oral surgeon named Dr. Akin.
"In Slidell there is a doctor by the name of Dr. Finger. No, he is an orthopedist." (Not the specialty I would have guessed.)
Cajunization, Part 2
After Louis Martin, in the Thursday column, listed our Cajun presidents (Hebert Hoover, Harry S Trahan, Joe Badon, etc.), I realized he'd omitted two: George H.W. Bueche and George W. Bueche.