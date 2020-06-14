With Father's Day coming up, we've been getting stories about funny things dads say or do.
Sandra Schaetz, of Mandeville, says, "Growing up in New Orleans in the ’50s was probably the best place and best time to grow up.
"I was the oldest of four girls in our family, and we all adored our daddy. On weekends, we would take a ride in the French Quarter, or across the newly-built Causeway, or along the lakefront.
"One Sunday evening as we were driving on the lakefront we could see the Zephyr roller coaster at Pontchartrain Beach.
“ ‘Daddy, Daddy, can we go to the beach?' was our usual plea. His answer was always, 'Sure, girls. We'll go on the second Tuesday of next week!'
"I don't want to reveal what age we were when we finally discovered his sly ploy."
Huey's mystery
Barry Raffray, of Plaquemine, was intrigued by a May 17 Advocate photo of "two politicians holding a time capsule Gov. Huey Long placed in the 'new' State Capitol building in 1931. His instructions were to not open it until 2031.
"I am in my upper 70s and do not have the time to wait another 11 years. I want it opened NOW. We may find the infamous ‘deduct box.’ ”
The location of the deduct box is the greatest mystery of the Long days.
In his biography of Long, T. Harry Williams says the box was named "because most of the contributions to it came from salary deductions." If you worked for the state, you were expected to kick back some salary to Huey.
By 1935, Williams says, the box contained at least $1 million. It was at one time in the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans, where owner Seymour Weiss was a Long confidante. But when Long went to Washington, D.C., as a senator, he was said to have put it in Riggs National Bank there.
At the Roosevelt on Sept. 7, 1935, the day before his final trip to Baton Rouge, Huey told Weiss, according to Williams, "By the way, Seymour, I've moved the deduct box." A phone call from a legislator interrupted him, and he never revealed its whereabouts. The secret died with him when was assassinated the next day.
Since he was still talking about it in 1935, it could have hardly been put in a time capsule in 1931. So Barry, we'll just have to wait.
Look-alikes revisited
More ways people comment on twins:
Glenda Cypriano says, "My two sisters and I (all different ages) were walking in Memphis and stopped a group of people to ask directions.
"One commented that we sure did look alike. Another commented, 'Yeah, like triplet twins.’ ”
And Betty Mitchell, of River Ridge, says, "My twin granddaughters recently turned 27. When picking them up from kindergarten many years ago, there was a grandfather waiting for his grandson.
"The little boy came out and hugged his grandfather. He turned around as my granddaughters were coming out and said, 'Look, Paw Paw, there are the two girls with the same face!’ ”
Nice People Dept.
Debbie Hebert thanks the couple who picked up their check for dinner at Louisiana Lagniappe in Baton Rouge, where they were celebrating the end of her chemotherapy and being cancer free. She had been diagnosed in January, and it was their first dinner out this year.
Special People Dept.
Dwight and Faye McDowell Sylvest, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 67th anniversary Saturday, June 13.
Rainy stadium
David Faulk says our stories about old Tulane Stadium, first home of the Saints, brought back this somewhat unsettling memory:
"I used to sit underneath the upper deck section of the stadium, and there was a lot of ‘stompin’ and shakin’ ’ going on when the Saints had some excitement going on.
"When that occurred, rust from the upper deck came down like a rain shower; so much so that women would raise their hands to keep the rust away from their new hairdo, and the men would cover their cup of Jax beer."