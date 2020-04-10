Dear Smiley: Being sheltered in place with no fever except for cabin fever, I have had time to process this new concept: social distancing of 6 feet.
Does this mean grocery stores will finally expand aisles to accommodate two buggies at one time?
As grocery stores experiment with one-way aisles, will this result in one-way gates on the aisles like Walmart is using at the entrances, whereby violators are humiliated with alarms?
Will the airlines finally give us the extra legroom we once had?
Will the movie theaters distance their seats so we reduce the chance of being drenched in popcorn and Coke?
Maybe we need to update an old saying to read, “I would not touch that with a 6-foot pole.”
BILL HAYNIE
Slidell
Tom started it
Dear Smiley: Tom Dempsey's 63-yard field goal in Tulane Stadium for a rare Saints win over the Lions was nearly 50 years ago.
The win was great, but I won the Super Bowl that day.
It was my first date with this beautiful young girl from Gretna named Bridget, the prettiest girl that I had ever dated. We were seated high in the end zone, and I was thinking more about Bridget than the Saints.
When Tom made his kick, we could see the ball sailing toward us in the end zone.
If you remember the famous picture of a sailor grabbing and kissing a young woman at the announcement of the end of World War II, that was us.
I pulled her to me and starting kissing her as the crowd was going wild with cheering.
In October 2021 we will celebrate 50 years of marriage.
Thank you, Tom Dempsey.
HAROLD CHASTANT
Marrero
Some assembly required
Dear Smiley: A number of years ago, my late wife and I, on a trip to France, had just toured the Louvre museum and were hungry for a bite of lunch at about 2:30 in the afternoon.
In a totally empty bistro, we decided to share a ham and cheese po-boy, "dressed," of course. A quick perusal of the menu, which was in French, revealed no such choice.
When we explained what we wanted to the waiter, he haughtily explained (as only the French can do to Americans who speak their language poorly) that the best he could offer was a baguette with a plate of ham.
We took him up on that, then added a small salad and a plate of fromage. Voilà — a ham and cheese po-boy.
Never did get that "my-nez" though!
DENNIS D. RITTER JR.
The Woodlands, Texas
Aeronautics 101
Dear Smiley: Remembering high school pranks:
When I was at Baton Rouge High in the early ’60s, my civics class was on the third floor, directly above the principal's (Pete "Pappy" Burge) office on the first floor.
Of course there was no A/C back then, so all the windows were open.
I was on the rear row of desks right next to the windows, so naturally my row was the New Orleans International for departing paper airplane flights.
I launched one once that flew beautifully straight out, then unexpectedly made a loop-de-loop and flew straight into the principal's window below.
Never heard the end of that!
RICHARD SHERLOCK
Baton Rouge
Charmin explanation
Dear Smiley: I was talking to a very dear friend, Jutta Weinwurm, who lives in New Jersey, about the current toilet paper shortages and hoarding.
Jutta has a daughter in Great Britain and talks to her grandsons every couple of days. As she was explaining the current panic to 8-year-old grandson Sebastian, she wondered, as many of us have, why are so many people are buying a year’s worth of toilet paper.
Sebastian replied, “Omi, paper is fiber. People need fiber in their diet. Maybe all these people are eating the paper to get their fiber.”
That is best explanation I have heard so far to explain this craziness.
JIMMY LIGHTFOOT
New Orleans
Educational experience
Dear Smiley: While complying with the "stay-at-home" order, I'm watching the governor on TV each day. I think by the time this is over I will have learned some sign language.
FAYE HOFFMAN TALBOT
Clinton