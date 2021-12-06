You might have noticed a ton of food stories lately, perhaps due to the upcoming Christmas feast.
Here's one from Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, about how culinary ingenuity fended off starvation:
"Many years ago I went down to the mouth of the Mississippi River with several friends on a hunting trip. It was supposed to be two days; however, we got fogged in (prior to GPS and no radar) so our stay became extended by several days.
"We could not navigate the Mississippi with our relatively small boat (compared to the ships moving up and down blowing their horns).
"I even called my friend Richard Zuchlag with Acadian Ambulance, only to find out that a helicopter could not navigate the weather to pick us up.
"Our provisions were starting to run a little low, so I ventured out with a couple of guys and harvested a bucket full of oyster mushrooms. I then smothered them down with onions and served them over rice.
"My dish was a hit, for none of the group had ever tasted the delicacy.
"This came to mind today because of the recent pea soup fog we have been experiencing in south Louisiana!"
Cock-a-doodle…oops!
I keep trying to get off this particular food discussion, but you people keep sending in tales of "mountain oysters" and similar delicacies.
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, has a variation on those stories:
"'Rooster fries' (like mountain oysters) were on the menu at the Poplar House restaurant in Springhill, Tennessee.
"A guy from Birmingham, not knowing what they were, ordered them. Then he tried to get everyone at the table to try one."
A cedar Christmas
Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, recalls this seasonal story:
"We had moved into a huge old house on McCall Plantation in 1964.
"Seeing the ceiling height, my brother Raymond took it upon himself to go into the woods and chop down a cedar tree.
"It was so big he had to tie a rope to the top of the tree and hook it to the ceiling to help hold it up!
"It smelled so good! I can’t remember what ornaments we used to decorate, but it was a lot.
"P.S.: We never had any moths in our house after that!"
Thought for the Day
From Algie Petrere: "One minute you're young and fun, the next you're predicting the weather with your bad knee."
Special People Dept.
— Ann Strickland, of St. Amant, celebrates her 96th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 7.
— Otis Glenn Parker, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 90th birthday Nov. 20. He is a native of Ansley, in Jackson Parish.
— Theresa and Tom Seibert, of Bogalusa, celebrated 68 years of marriage Wednesday, Dec. 1. They lived in Chalmette before Hurricane Katrina.
— Betty and Donald "Don" Rogers, of New Iberia, celebrated their 65th anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 1.
— Manny and Betty Diamond Alessandra, of New Orleans, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Nov. 21. He is former financial editor of the Times-Picayune.
Missing the game
In her note about the anniversary mentioned above, Betty Alessandra adds, "Manny and I got married the same day and time in 1959 that Tulane played LSU in a football game (Tulane lost, 14-6).
"Friends let us know how lucky we were that they came to the wedding instead of the game!
"When I get seriously peeved at Manny, I tell him, 'I knew we shoulda gone to the damn game instead!'"
We're doomed!
You don't have to read much of this newspaper to come to the conclusion that people are getting more stupid by the day…dangerously so.
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says TV commercials always reflect this downward spiral, but "now I think they’ve crossed into the ridiculous."
He cites an insurance commercial (tied into promotion of the new Spider-Man movie) in which the insurance pitchman allows a live spider to bite him in an effort to acquire Spider-Man's powers. (Of course he winds up in the hospital.)
This is dumb enough, but what dismayed Sonny was the fact that the advertiser felt it necessary to add a warning, in small print: “Do Not Attempt."