If you've driven on Baton Rouge's interstate highway system lately, this modest proposal will make perfectly good sense to you:
William Faulk, of Baton Rouge, says, "I just read that the city-parish is going to try and attract federal funds for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to support EVs in the parish and along our local interstate.
"They should consider putting a charging station at the base of the 'new' bridge, at the I-10/I-110 exit.
"A quick charge may be just the ticket for an EV stuck in traffic!"
(If I might add, it would also be a good location for a food truck, so stuck drivers could get a sandwich and soft drink as they waited for traffic to move.)
Mamas know best
Another offbeat sandwich suggestion, from Lee Blotner, of Metairie:
"Many years ago, when I worked at Gulfport Memorial Hospital (now Gulfport Regional Medical Center), I once asked an OB Doctor the weirdest thing one of his pregnant patients craved.
"He said a toasted peanut butter and sweet pickle sandwich.
"So of course I had to try it, because I love peanut butter. Guess what? It was actually delicious.
"Recipe: Spread peanut butter on two slices of bread, put bread-and-butter pickles in between and toast. Great!"
The magic box
A "sammiche" story from Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville:
"It was 1976, and I was at a friend’s house. He asked if I wanted a sandwich or something. I said I liked cheese sammiches, and I wanted it melted.
"He placed the sammich in a rather large box, and voila! 10-15 seconds later, here comes a hot melted cheese sammich. Dang, it was good!
"I had never seen a microwave before. I told my father about it, and in a week there was our new programmable microwave.
"Dad was an electronics freak, and proceeded to purchase stuff to heat up, especially entrees for dinner while he was working.
"The cheese sammiches were much better than the barbecued ribs from the microwave. They were not too good, but I ate them."
Newton was right!
Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, says, "After many years of loading the dishwasher, I've learned that the best way to teach the effects of gravity is to attempt to carry a plate to the dishwasher with a tablespoon on it."
Push-button blues
"Old Friend" offers another tale of the late, unlamented push-button transmissions on cars:
"Back in 1960, I left home in my new Chrysler with my young daughter to fetch lunch. I arrived at the hamburger stand and got out of the car, which I put in 'park.'
"I returned to find my playful little girl had pushed in a second button that rendered the car inoperable! I pushed a bunch of buttons, but always ended up with two in service.
"I called my husband from a Pak-A-Sak (way before cell phones) to come get us and have a tow truck deliver the car to the dealer."
Special People Dept.
— Beulah Ferachi, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 99th birthday Wednesday, Oct. 5.
— Loretta and Harvey Gonsoulin, of Belle Place in Iberia Parish, celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, Oct. 5. They also celebrate 60 years of LSU football season tickets (their first date was an LSU game).
Smashing success
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says our Monday joke about the lady crashing her Mercedes into the car of a kid who stole her parking space was brought to life in the movie "Fried Green Tomatoes:"
"The character played by Kathy Bates goes to pull in a parking spot and two young girls in a Volkswagen rush in ahead of her, laughing as they walk away. Infuriated, she rams her car (not a Mercedes Benz by any means) into theirs repeatedly."