After I told of the bygone days when LSU football fans (especially ladies) got dressed up for games in Tiger Stadium, I heard from Philip Luchsinger with this sad story:
"My stepmother says she once had a date to go to the game. She wanted to impress her date, so she went all out at the beauty parlor. She had her hair done, added fingernails, and also got false eyelashes.
"Her date was involved in watching the game, not her.
"At halftime she went to the restroom to freshen up.
"When she looked in the mirror, she discovered that due to the hot fall day, her eyelashes had come off and stuck to her cheeks. When she tried to remove the eyelashes, she found she had to remove the false fingernails.
"Needless to say, she left an unhappy fan."
Sorry, Greenies
Speaking of football, John Parks came across a story about the LSU-Tulane game in 1901:
"Tulane beat LSU that year, 22-0, but the Tigers lodged a protest to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association, claiming that Tulane had used an ineligible player (who had played professionally).
"The protest was upheld, and LSU was awarded a forfeit and a score of 11-0."
Give 'em credit
As an LSU grad, I can't say I'm a big fan of the Tulane Green Wave's football team: I'm old enough to recall when the Greenies were something of a rival to the Tigers.
But I admire clever slogans, and I got a big chuckle out of the line that came out of New Orleans in 1981, after the Green Wave shellacked the Tigers 48-7 in the Superdome:
"Culture 48, Agriculture 7."
Going ape
Patsy Picard, of Plaquemine, says, "I wanted to let you and your readers know Gayle M. Schwing recently passed away.
"She was affectionately known as the 'Gorilla Lady of Plaquemine.'
"Anyone who has traveled south through Plaquemine on La. 1 since 2002 has had the great experience of seeing the gorilla in her front yard.
"He was a 4,000-pound concrete gift from her husband Ed, who passed away shortly thereafter.
"She dressed him for different season and for different teams throughout the years.
"They have been featured in many magazines and newspapers, and on the air.
"The gorilla is a landmark, and Gayle was an icon in our city. Hopefully we will continue to see him in all his grandeur in the future, as a tribute to her.
"Laissez les bons temps rouler!"
Special People Dept.
— Edna Douglas Colton, a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, celebrates her 100th birthday Sunday, Sept. 19.
— John Yarwood, of Walker, celebrated his 99th birthday Thursday, Sept. 16. He is a retired Navy commander with 30 years service.
— Oneil Williams, of Metairie, celebrates his 98th birthday Saturday, Sept. 18. He's currently in Bedford, Texas, staying with family members after evacuating due to power loss from Hurricane Ida.
— George Hyde, of Amite/Hammond, celebrates his 94th birthday Friday, Sept 17. He is a retired dairy farmer, and now raises beef cattle.
— Mary Lee Wilson, of Clinton, celebrates her 93rd birthday Sunday, Sept. 19. She coached the East High School Tigers girls’ basketball team to a state championship in 1968.
— Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, celebrates his 92nd birthday Friday, Sept. 17. He's a regular and valued contributor to this column.
— Tom and Marilyn Buzbee, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 65th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 19.
— Larry and Lory Braud, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 61st anniversary Friday, Sept. 17.
— Jimmy and Cora Wieland, of Harahan, celebrate 55 years of marriage Friday, Sept. 17.
World's nicest cheer
Nick Delaune, of Prairieville, adds this cheer to our growing collection:
"I attended East Ascension High School in the '70s. We played McKinley in basketball at that time, and they were a powerhouse back in the day.
"The McKinley Blue Girls attended the game in Gonzales and proceeded to take over the basketball court.
"This was their cheer: 'Hello everybody, hello. We're sure glad to meet you, but we're sorry we got to beat you. Hello everybody, hello.'"