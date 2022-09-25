"After 50 years of marital bliss, I'm beginning to worry about my wife's short-term memory," says Frank Hebert, of Napoleonville.
"She forgets to remind me when it's time to mow the lawn or bring out the garbage.
"She cannot remember where I last laid my cellphone, or my book, or my keys, or my glasses.
"Her long-term memory is great. When we were dating in 1970, we went to the LSU-Tulane football game. She can tell me what color dress she wore, and the score.
"And, of course, she can tell me all the very, very few minor trivial mistakes I made in our life together.
"Am I unique in this situation, or do other husbands suffer this same fate?
"Send an email if you have an answer. I only hope she remembers to remind me to check my emails."
Spoon-fed in Japan
Here's a tale of clashing cultures from Herbert A. Landry Jr., of Slidell:
"Many years ago I was a Navy corpsman assigned to the Marines at Atsugi Base, near Yamato.
"At a small restaurant next door to my favorite watering hole, I ordered beef fried rice.
"I was struggling mightily with the chopsticks. The woman running the place saw me getting more rice on the table than in my mouth, and placed in front of me a large tablespoon marked 'U.S.N.' Problem solved!
"I bet I was the only born and bred Louisiana boy who had a hard time eating rice."
Sweet talk
After Bill Huey sought a source for old-time chewable sugar cane, we heard from Nathalie Nelson, of Metairie:
"Cane growers used to grow a fat chewable purple cane that became subject to a disease. They now grow a hard green disease-resistant cane that makes good sugar, but is impossible to chew."
(As I understand it, some growers keep small patches of the purple "ribbon" cane for syrup making, and might part with some of it for chewing. I might have seen some at Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge, but my memory isn't too clear on this.)
Stadium voice
Dan Borné asks, "Do you happen to know who the PA announcer was in Tiger Stadium prior to Sid Crocker?
"Sid did it for approximately 30 years, retiring after the 1985 season. I’ve done it since then, so I’m in my 37th year.
"Scott Rabalais is writing a book on the history of Tiger Stadium, and he and I have been trying to figure out who did the PA before Sid.
"We figured you would know, or perhaps someone who reads your column would know."
(I don't know, Dan, but no doubt some better informed column reader will be able to help you.)
Special People Dept.
- Pigeon Thibaut, of Oscar, celebrated her 101st birthday Friday, Sept. 23. She was the 1942 LSU Homecoming Queen, and is "LSU's biggest fan."
- Robert W. Mancill Sr., of Central, celebrates his 95th birthday Monday, Sept. 26. He worked at Baton Rouge General Medical Center 36½ years, and served in the Navy as a corpsman from 1945 to 1949.
- James Dugas, of Lafayette, celebrates his 93rd birthday Monday, Sept. 26.
- Shirley and Jack Franklin, of Plaquemine, celebrated their 65th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 25.
Honking honeymoon
Hodges “Hoofit” Mercer, of Slidell, says, "Reading your horn stories, I remember when a horn prank was pulled on me.
"When the wife and I were married back in ’99, I trusted my friend James to watch our truck during the wedding.
"After we were pelted with rice leaving the venue, I turned on my headlights. The horn then commenced to blow!
"I immediately knew what James had done: run a wire from the lights to the horn! Grinning big-time, I pulled over, opened the hood, and pulled his wire off!"