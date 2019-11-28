Gerald Wray, of Pride, tells of his "final giant leap into the 21st century:
"Today I took out of our master bedroom, out of our house and to the curb, the last electrical remnant of the 20th century.
"Our 1994 27-inch Magnavox TV finally bit the dust.
"I had forgotten how much a 'real' TV weighed, but I quickly remembered as I struggled to get the behemoth down our spiral staircase.
"This was not your millennials' flat-screen TV that weighs in at about 10 pounds; this was made when TVs were a piece of furniture, weighing in at a sturdy 50 to 60 pounds.
"It now sits proudly on display at the curb, waiting for 50-somethings (and older) to pass by with their grandkids, who will stare at this odd thing at the curb.
"Their grandparents will proudly say, 'Well, kids, this is when TVs were TVs, and we only had regular cable to watch — AND WE LIKED IT!’ ”
Talking turkey
As you plan on making use of that carcass in your fridge — turkey sandwiches, turkey and noodle casserole, turkey hash, turkey and sausage gumbo — here's how our poet of the month, Ogden Nash, viewed the bird:
"There is nothing more perky
"Than a masculine turkey.
"When he struts he struts
"With no ifs or buts.
"When his face is apoplectic
"His harem grows hectic,
"And when he gobbles
"Their universe wobbles."
Frogs and Facebook
Speaking of poets, Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, says our conversation about Facebook reminds her of why she declines to sign up for it:
"Emily Dickinson wrote a poem over 100 years ago that provides me with perfect justification for not signing up. Here it is:
"I’m nobody! Who are you?
"Are you nobody, too?
"Then there ’s a pair of us — don’t tell!
"They’d banish us, you know.
"How dreary to be somebody!
"How public, like a frog
"To tell your name the livelong day
"To an admiring bog!"
Katie adds, "In my opinion, those last two lines describe what many folks do on Facebook. I just can't figure out how Ms. Dickinson was so perspicacious and prophetic way back in the century before last."
School memories
Bill Huey says "Miss Chetter," the teacher mentioned in the Wednesday story about Sacred Heart Elementary School in Baton Rouge, was Miss Chetta Cangelosi.
And Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, adds, "The letter about elementary school tests brought back a painful recollection of learning ABCs in first grade.
"We were told to write a page full of A's, so in the interest of economy and efficiency, I made one big 'A,' covering the entire page. In return, I received my first 'F.’ ”
Special People Dept.
- Helen Harbourt celebrates her 96th birthday Saturday, Nov. 30.
- Ida Mae Rome Alonzo, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 95th birthday Tuesday, Nov. 26. On Sunday, Dec. 1, her family gathers to mark the occasion. A native of Smoke Bend, during World War II she worked at the federal government’s Sharp Station Depot.
- Eleanor Lenoir celebrates her 91st birthday Friday, Nov. 29. She was born on Thanksgiving, 1928, before the holiday was changed from the last Thursday in November to the fourth Thursday.
- Claire Roy Landry celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Nov. 29. A native of St. Bernard Parish, she and her husband moved to Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina.
- Gerald and Sue Simoneaux, of Harahan, celebrated their 54th anniversary Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Timely phrase
Greg Griffin says, "After reading The Advocate's Wednesday article about Sen. John Kennedy's political quips, it occurs to me that he should be known as the Senate's 'quick quote pro.’ ”
New way to bug us
John Logreco, of Metairie, tells of an early-morning phone call "with the caller ID as 'Bobo Pest Control' from the 205 area code (Alabama).
"Since I didn't recognize the name or number, I let the call go to my answering machine. The message stated that I had not responded to their mailing about my car warranty expiring.
"A pest control company calling about an expired car warranty?
"Since they are truly the pests, shouldn't they exterminate themselves?"