Harry Clark, of Lafayette, waxes nostalgic:
"I heard the ice cream truck coming down the street the other day, and it got me thinking of other memories invoking childhood sounds:
"The double bang of a slamming screen door (usually followed by Mom yelling, 'Don't bang that door!'
"The sound of a BB gun firing.
"The double 'bonk' of a diving board at the pool.
"The tinkling sound of the chain attached to the back of a gas truck as it drove by.
"The pop/fizz when you uncapped one of those little green bottles of Coke.
"Sounds, of course, led me to think about smells:
"The smell of the first few minutes of a summer shower.
"The first smell of popcorn when you walk into the movie theater lobby.
"The smell of a new mown hay field.
"And, of all things, the smell of wallpaper cleaner.
"It seems as I approach upper middle age, my mind takes me back to my youth more often, and it is always a pleasant trip."
Two losers
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, continues tales of Saints' history:
"In 1968-69, when the Saints almost never won a football game, the Baltimore Colts were almost invincible.
"I was in the Navy, stationed in Laurel, Maryland, at the time, and took constant ribbing from the Baltimore fans.
"Football fans will remember a loud-mouthed, arrogant quarterback named Joe Namath, who played for the lowly AFL New York Jets, predict a victory over the mighty Colts in Super Bowl III.
"After the Jets victory, I never said anything to all the people who antagonized me for two years. I just looked at them and smiled.
"One guy couldn’t stand it and told me he still thought the Colts were the best team in football.
"I replied, 'I think the Saints are — but they can’t win either.'”
Which reminds me
Speaking of Saints and Jets, here's a story I tell often, to prove you can meet nice people in New York:
Once, as business reporter for The Advocate, I was in the city to interview Wall Street folks on some issue affecting the Louisiana economy.
I had an evening to kill, so I went down to Greenwich Village to see an off-off Broadway play.
There was an Irish bar and steakhouse next to the theater, so I went in for a drink and dinner.
It was early, so I was alone at the bar, where a big red-faced Irish bartender was watching a Jets game on TV.
I ordered a martini, and as we watched the game, he asked me where I was from. When I told him, he said, "Oh, a Saints fan, huh?"
I confessed I was, in spite of their terrible record over the years.
When I finished my drink, he put another martini in front of me. I was about to say I hadn't ordered it when he grinned and said, "It's on the house — any poor devil who's a Saints fan deserves a break now and then."
Poverty parent
Joseph W. Berey says, "Viewed this on a bumper sticker on Highway 21 in Covington. I have absolute empathy for the owner of the vehicle, after having two daughters in college at the same time:
"'Driver carries no cash, got two kids in college.'"
Express line
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, says stories of long lines in stores remind him of the cartoon showing three confessionals inside a church. A sign before one reads "Three sins or less."
Special People Dept.
- Russell Rudolph, of Kenner, celebrates his 95th birthday Tuesday, July 31. He is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, having served from air bases in England, Germany and Belgium.
- Roy LeJeune celebrated his 90th birthday Monday, July 30.
Thought For the Day
Ray Schell offers this timely thought: "Just purchased a selection of comments by Benjamin Franklin, 'Bite Sized Franklin.'
"One of many sayings stood out: 'Without freedom of thought there can be no such thing as wisdom; and no such thing as liberty without freedom of speech.'"
Louisiana haiku
Dragonfly hovers
Sun glistens off glassy wings
A jewel of nature