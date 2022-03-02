A Carnival story from Nora Nolan Lambert:
"In the 1960s, my husband participated in a popular ball, and I was in the audience with our neighbors, couples from Texas and New York who were new to New Orleans.
"We realized my husband had forgotten something, so the two men were dispatched to bring him the forgotten item.
"As they sought to find him in the hectic krewe dressing area, they looked so confused the valets asked if something had happened to their costumes.
"Suddenly the ball started. A valet got two costumes, dressed them, and suddenly they were on the floor in the ball!
"Imagine their surprised wives, who had call-outs from their 'missing' husbands during the dancing!"
Scary seas
After a story about the reaction to the movie "Jaws" in my Feb. 24 column, I heard from Mike Buchart, of Baton Rouge:
"When that shark in 'Jaws' jumps up out of the water against the boat, I still react.
"The first time for me occurred with 100 or so grown, seasoned and very tough men of several nationalities, while we were enjoying the film in a cold, steel-walled room on an Ekofisk oil rig in the middle of the North Sea.
"Every single one of us jumped clear off our benches. It did not help being 200 miles from shore."
Meet Gator Man
My nomination for the column contributor with the most interesting job is John Currier, who deals with our unwanted alligator problems.
He says, "As the days lengthen and warm a young(ish) man's thoughts turn to nuisance alligator removal.
"After a particularly intensive removal, I often celebrate with a soft drink at the drive-in.
"The signage on the side of my truck and my sweaty, disheveled appearance often prompt one of two questions:
"The first is, 'Do you have a gator back there now?' To which I respond, 'Maaybee!' with a mischievous grin.
"The second most common question is, 'Do you do husbands/boyfriends?'"
Pick your Joe
Linda Dalferes, of Baton Rouge, says, "We were discussing how to differentiate between the many 'Josephs' in our family now that our grandson, 'Little' Joe, is at least as tall as his uncle, 'Big' Joe.
"Paw-Paw Joe came up with, 'Young Joe, Old Joe, and Very Old Joe.'"
Crabby response
"Your recent articles regarding experiences with clerks and servers brought back an amusing memory," says Catherine Altazan, of Port Allen.
"Years ago, some friends and I stopped at a seafood restaurant in south Louisiana. I was excited to find boiled crabs on the menu.
"Because they were listed as 'Market Price,' I asked our young server, 'How much is a half-dozen boiled crabs?'
"She rolled her eyes and responded in a Southern drawl, 'Siiix.'
"I smiled politely and explained I was asking for the market price. She excused herself to check."
Happy Pole
Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, says, "I started my civil engineering career in Port Arthur, Texas. At Friday dinners with my administrative assistant, we would listen to depressing country 'crying in your beer' music.
"But afterwards, we went dancing at C&W clubs in Beaumont, where two out of every six songs was a polka.
"This put my Polish heritage to good use."
Special People Dept.
- Marie Merrill, of Williamsburg Assisted Living, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 99th birthday Thursday, March 3.
- Tommy Tuminello, of Gonzales, formerly from Gretna, celebrated his 95th birthday Tuesday, March 1.
- Edith Doughty, of Walker, celebrated her 92nd birthday Sunday, Feb. 27.
- Annette and Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, March 3.
Deprivation blues
"It’s that time of the year — all about voluntary temperance and deprivation," says Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, about the Lenten season.
Harvey announces, "I’ll forego any meat and alcohol until Easter."
This sounds like a major sacrifice. But before you nominate him for sainthood:
"I don't consume alcohol anyway. As for meat, I guess I'll just have to bear down and resolve to limit myself to crabs, crawfish, and fish for the next six weeks.
"Meager fare for a carnivore, but I'm willing to bite the bullet."