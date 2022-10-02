I'm always touched by examples of the wisdom of children. For instance:
Dottie Nunez, of Metairie, says, "Wanting to have a fun day before the beginning of the school year, my granddaughter and her husband took their three children — August, 8½; Alex, 7; and Elaina, 3½ — on a ferry boat ride, then to the beach to fly kites. They ended the day eating ice cream.
"At the dinner table, their mom asked them, 'What did you enjoy most about the day?'
"Elaina immediately said, 'Being with my family.'"
Sign of fall
Joan Pennington, of Baton Rouge, says, "I was in Louisiana Nursery and passed a young father with two pre-schoolers in his wagon, along with two pumpkins.
"As he headed to checkout, I heard the little girl ask her younger brother, 'What are you going to name yours?'”
Sign of fall II
"As I was driving down La.1," says Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, "I could see 'fall' in the air!
"There were streams of toilet paper hanging from the huge oaks in various yards. It’s Homecoming time! Parents just hope no rain on the radar.
"I remember when my children were in high school. We got 'rolled' a few times. My mother-in-law lived across the highway from us. She called and said our yard looked like it snowed.
"That was nice, until it was time for our children to gather up the 'snow.'"
Bedside consultation
"Our mention of home remedies brought this recollection from Jo Ann Paulin, of Metairie:
"I remember one time my late brother-in-law, Mickey, was sick. He was just a teen. His grandmother and great-aunt were arguing over where to put the Vicks.
"One wanted to put it on his chest, the other on his feet.
"I know the poor guy just wished they would leave him alone to rest and get well."
Oil in the family
"In reference to the home remedies," says Theresa Neustrom Strojny, of Lafayette, "I recall our parents lining up the five of us every winter for a large dose of castor oil followed by a slice of orange.
"We were never ill during winter time.
"Also, I enjoy my daily dose of Smiley…"
(Thanks, but I'm not sure about being compared to castor oil. Hope my column doesn't have the same effect…)
A good start
"If there is an award for Southern gentleman, I recommend Steve from Donaldsonville," says Carole Landry.
"Friends Sandi, Delores, and I drove to Donaldsonville for lunch at the Grapevine and to visit the River Road African American Museum.
"After a great lunch, we found our car had a dead battery!
"What to do? Find a guy in a nearby truck with jumper cables and the time to help three stranded old ladies.
"He was so gracious, and we were so grateful for his help!"
Warm feeling
"I ride my bike everyday at 5 a.m.," says "Frank from Terrytown."
"When the temperature gets below freezing, the wind penetrates my gloves, I use the newspaper's plastic sleeves over my gloves, and my hands stay warm as toast."
Special People Dept.
Robert "Bobby" Tuminello, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 93rd birthday Friday, Sept. 30, with plans to visit his long-time (80-plus years) favorite golf course, Webb Park.
Age over youth
Karen Poirrier's story about a jerk who stole her parking space reminded Yogi Naquin of this tale:
"An elderly lady driving a Mercedes Benz saw an open parking spot, but as she went to park a young man driving a souped-up car pulled in before her.
"He got out, laughed, and told her, 'Sorry, but that's how it is when you're young and fast.'
"The lady sped forward and smashed into his car.
"As he watched aghast, she smiled and told him, 'You may be young and fast, but I am old and rich.'"