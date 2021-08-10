"I always wanted a red Corvette," says Chuck Pickett, of Lafayette.
"Around eight years ago, a buddy who's a car collector had a red '90 Vette convertible, loaded. Six-speed, all the bells and whistles, only 52,000 miles, etc. Gave me a super price.
"I got my wife to go on a test drive with me. It sat pretty low and was fun to drive. I loved it. Not so much her.
"We drove back to my friend's house and had to crawl out of the car on our hands and knees.
"No sale."
Cajun style
Bill Potter says, "In 1968 I was a welder's helper to Frenchie Hebert on a pipeline. One day we stopped at a farm near Arnaudville, where Frenchie engaged the farmer in a conversation in Cajun French.
"Using my French from Bogalusa High, I understood he wanted to buy some rabbits for his grandchildren.
"Frenchie told me to come back that afternoon and pick up the rabbits.
"On my way back I stopped by a grocery store, got a box and poked air holes in it.
"At the farm, the farmer handed me three butchered rabbits in white freezer paper. So much for my interpretation."
Beats Disney
Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville, addresses "the story about the American schoolboy on an Army base in Germany who couldn't wait to get to Disney World to visit the castle:
"He not only missed one of the most interesting castles by not going to Heidelberg Castle; he also missed seeing Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria (3½ hours from Mannheim).
"Walt Disney literally copied the Neuschwanstein Castle when he built Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the Disney park.
"People miss so much by not exploring areas around where they live."
Into heavy metal
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says, "My two older brothers were very industrious, and found many ways to make a few pennies.
"One was to collect refundable pop bottles, scouring fields and ditches for these treasures, which brought in 2 to 5 cents apiece.
"When they saw a sign at a lumber yard, 'Top dollar for scrap iron,' they loaded up their little wagon with my dad's tools. They were not yet old enough to know the difference between tools and scrap iron.
"Pop came home to find his important tools missing, got the boys to confess, and stormed over to the lumber yard. to get his tools back."
Any volunteers?
B.J. Wynne, of Gonzales, comments on a news item:
"Now that Mike the Tiger has been vaccinated for COVID, who is going to put the mask on him — and make sure it stays on?"
Never assume
Catherine Blanchard, of Brusly, says, "My boss once told me I should never assume anything, after I assumed we had Good Friday off.
"But I assumed that if I hinted, I could get friends or family members to paint my porch swing for me.
"Nobody volunteered, but I assumed the job could not be that hard. Four days into the job, with four coats of various paints, I finished — and understood why nobody volunteered to do it.
"I assume I've finally learned my lesson."
Special People Dept.
Herbert "Rip" Collins, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 94th birthday Tuesday, Aug. 10. He is originally from New Orleans, a Southern University graduate, and a school principal in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Journal joker?
This note from Kenneth Toups leads me to believe a headline writer for the normally staid Wall Street Journal was having a bit of fun.
The headline Kenneth spotted read "U.S. keeps inching toward metric system."
Get a job …
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, tells this story about the late Gov. Edwin Edwards:
"In 1971 a few high school buddies had been given tickets for a fundraiser at Heymann Center in Lafayette for the future governor. He had just beaten Bennett Johnston, Gills Long, and other Democratic heavyweights, and was about to trounce Republican Dave Treen.
"EWE opened his address to the crowd by saying, 'To all who didn’t support me before, I have no hard feelings, no ill will, and no animosity. And no jobs.'"