Algie Petrere, our unpaid amateur meteorologist, issues this report regarding the current cool-down:
"And just like that…all of Central smelled like roux! Gumbo weather!"
Educational experience
Another TV remote story, from Michael Hess, of Slidell:
"Mention of a second (unknown) TV remote in Saturday's column reminded me of when Ben Franklin High moved to its new building on UNO's campus.
"Each classroom was equipped with a TV and remote.
"One day, when I was in front of the class entertaining the students with my wit and wisdom, the TV suddenly came on at a high volume.
"I quickly grabbed the remote and turned it off. Immediately it came back on, and changed channels.
"This irritant when on for some time. The teacher across the hall, Lydia Melenderas, had given her remote to a student, Jeff Roberts, and told him to go for it.
"Lydia and I are still good friends."
Kiri meets Siri
Kerry Palmer, of Lafayette, comments on a Wednesday story:
"Kenny Blanchard’s experience with Alexa reminded me of a time in my office when a co-worker called me on my desk phone using the intercom.
"She said, 'Hey, Kerry,' and immediately both of our iPhones responded with Siri asking, 'What can I help you with?'"
Miracle ingredient
"It's time for my sandwich story," says Russ Wise, of LePlace:
"Growing up in St. Albans, West Virginia, in the 1950s, we had to walk a mile to and from elementary school every day. We had to brown-bag our lunches, because the school had no cafeteria.
"My mom, very cost-conscious, packed the same lunch for me every day. The central item was a baloney sandwich with Miracle Whip, which cost less than mayo. Every day, for several years…
"Finally I worked up the nerve to ask for mustard on my baloney.
"The next day I checked and there it was! Baloney with mustard…and Miracle Whip."
Speaking of miracles
"As a student at LSU in 1964, I was a member of the ROTC," says Jim Bullion, of Prairieville.
"A group of us were assigned to encircle the football field at the end of the LSU-Ole Miss game. I was in the north end.
"Ole Miss was in control of the game by a 10-3 score when LSU scored a TD in the north end with little time left.
"Now the try for two. Lo and behold, here comes Doug Moreau on a down-and-out pattern heading straight for me! He caught the two-point pass about 10 feet from me, and the Tigers won, 11-10.
"I changed my clothes and raced back to Prairieville to the Bantam Club, where Van Broussard and his band were performing.
"Some of my friends had beat me there, because they gave up on the game and left early. I had trouble convincing them LSU had won."
Special People Dept.
— Janice Burge, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 99th birthday Thursday, Oct. 20.
— Gaston Gerald, of Central, celebrates his 91st birthday Thursday, Oct. 20. He is retired principal of Brownfields Elementary School, and a former Greenwell Springs resident.
Swim or else
Tales of LSU's required swimming test brought this from Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville:
"Another place where passing a swimming test was necessary to graduate was Navy boot camp.
"Those who failed the first attempt were tormented by all who passed: they had to lie on a table in the barracks for 15 minutes every night, paddling their arms and kicking their feet."
Curing boredom
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, offers a tip for parents with bored kids:
"My young son complained he was bored.
"I said, handing him the vacuum, 'Good, you can help me and do your room.'
"And after doing his room, I said, 'There are other rooms you can do if you're still bored.'
He replied, 'Oh no, I’m not bored any more!'"