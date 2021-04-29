This is the time of year when we outdoor types are alert for the stinging caterpillar.
For those curious about the pest, here's an "Ask Mr. Answer Man" question from Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte:
"Dear Mr. Answer Man: With the current plague of stinging caterpillars in my neck of the woods, someone just raised an interesting point: if every caterpillar turns into a butterfly, what kind of butterfly do these guys become? My guess is that they’re not real pretty."
Mr. Answer Man says: "The LSU AgCenter has some fascinating information about stinging caterpillars. To answer your question, they turn into moths, not butterflies, and they can be pretty. As one site says, 'These spiny, venomous caterpillars become adult moths, many with wonderful colorations.'"
Road food
Yes, children, some of us can still remember when there weren't fast food joints on every corner, and food on trips was of a do-it-yourself nature.
Our "Down Da Bayou" correspondent, Yogi Naquin, of Houma, recalls "well over 60 years ago, when we would take a trip to visit relatives in Pensacola, Florida.
"Daddy and Momma would pack the 1957 Ford Fairlane 500, and off we would go.
"Our first stop was at Joe Norban Supermarket on the West Bank. Daddy would pick up a loaf of bread, a pound and a half of lunch meat, and a gallon of milk, for a total of about $1.90 tops.
"Momma would fix us each a sandwich, with a cup of milk."
Signing frenzy
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Recent submissions about leaving ice chests behind, some with names on them, reminded me of our camps in the south Louisiana marsh.
"If someone leaves an ice chest with a name on it, the next time they visit they will see an ice chest with their name lightly painted over or scratched out and a new name blatantly scribbled or painted on.
"This sometimes goes back and forth, requiring the new name to be placed on the front or side — because the top is covered with obliterated name changes!"
Cool it
Linda Schultz adds to our discussion of ice chests:
"My husband and I, traveling through Tennessee, decided we needed an ice chest for the trip. We went to a nearby store and asked the clerk where the ice chests were located.
"He looked puzzled and then led us to the electric chest-type freezers. We found out later we needed directions to where the 'coolers' were located!"
Eggs-citing story
Algie Petrere, of Central, tells of finding just 11 eggs in three cartons at her local grocery store. On the fourth try she found a dozen:
"Reminded me of a Reader's Digest story from years ago:
"A lady shopping for eggs would open a carton and touch each egg to be sure it wasn't cracked.
"A young man walked up to buy some eggs, and he started opening the cartons and touching the eggs as the woman was doing.
"Finally, he looked at her and whispered, 'What are we looking for?'"
Lake junk
Michael Kelley, of Oscar, says, "I live on False River, and want to see if The Advocate could do an article about debris floating in the lake, a hazard to the boating public.
"Debris washed up on my boat landing included a 25-foot pier piling and two old 4-by-4 wooden window frames.
"There was also a board floating in the middle of False River, 2 by 10 by 16, with nails in it. And there was a ski boat nearby."
Special People Dept.
— Lena Marcello Rome, of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, April 30.
— Ernest and Lila Beyer, of Gretna, celebrate their 55th anniversary Saturday, May 1.
Ladies first
Barry Amedee says, "I saw this sign in an eating establishment after inquiring where the restrooms were located.
"It had arrows pointing in the appropriate direction, and the message in bold letters, 'Men are on the left, because women are always right.'"
Pandemic pondering
Don Cottrill says, "It seems we are in an awkward stage of the pandemic: Do we resume or do we reZoom?"