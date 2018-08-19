Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, says, "When the Legislature is in session, I often reminisce about good times I had as a young man serving as a senatorial aide.
"It was a hot summer, made even hotter when the right-to-work issue flared up.
"One lobbying group headquartered within an easy walk of the Capitol thought it would be a good idea to have an all-day open house featuring food and a frozen margarita machine. What could possibly go wrong?
"I visited often that day, until I faced a sobering request upon returning to the Senate offices. My senator boss ordered me to organize a conference committee between key members of both chambers to iron out an important piece of legislation for final passage that day.
"I don’t remember what law I helped inflict upon my fellow citizens, but I somehow managed to successfully pull it off.
"I saw and heard a lot that summer and really needed to be in a witness protection program when it ended."
Cops and kids
"All this talk of pop festivals," says Roy Millbern, "brings to mind one my now-wife and I attended in the early '70s.
"To the best of my senior memories, it was held somewhere around Houma, maybe at a racetrack.
"The only band I remember was the Isley Brothers; the only song I remember was 'Who’s That Lady.'
"It was extremely hot, so we were ready to leave after being there about two hours.
"I looked around, and completely surrounding the crowd were police from every town and parish in the area. It was an impressive collection of different colored uniforms.
"At that point, between the heat and the vibe I was feeling, we packed up and left. We got out in the nick of time — as we got closer to Houma, police cars and helicopters were heading in the opposite direction at great speeds, toward the festival.
"It was shut down and multiple arrests were made; the sheriff wanted to make sure there were never going to be any more festivals in his town. And there were not."
Beach music
"Several concerts and festivals from the late '60s and early '70s have been mentioned," says Wayne Goldsmith, "but how many remember the three-day Man and Earth Festival at Thunderbird Beach in Denham Springs in 1970?
"It was a lot of fun, with very few problems — although it did have a lot of locals incensed (pun intended).
"There were bands like The Youngbloods, Brownsville Station, The Ides of March, The Bob Seger System, The Amboy Dukes, MC5, John Lee Hooker, It's a Beautiful Day, Mason Profit and The Buckinghams.
"I was also at the Celebration of Life Festival on the Atchafalaya, which had a lot of bigger headlined bands, but Man and Earth was much more relaxed and more fun."
Rabbits, too?
When Doug Johnson, of Watson, lamented in the Friday column about vanished "poke sallet" greens in his area, he used a disturbing word. He explains:
"When I mentioned 'poison' in poke sallet, I was just repeating the term my mother used. I believe it is just a strong, unpleasant flavor in the greens.
"I suspect the flood two years ago had something to do with the disappearance of poke around here. Rabbits also have disappeared."
Versatile product
Dale J. Landry, of Baton Rouge, joins our seminar on canned more-or-less meat:
"Vienna sausages are great catfish bait; and if you don’t catch anything, you still have lunch."
(Right. Just take them off the hook, dry them off and — now I just spoiled MY lunch. …)
