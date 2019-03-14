Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says that when he was sheriff of Assumption Parish, "three men were reported missing after leaving Shell Beach on Lake Verret in a bateau.
"The weather was so bad and the waves were so big it was impossible to do any search and rescue. But the day after the first report, I decided I would venture onto the lake.
"A jail inmate was a commercial fisherman serving time for shocking fish. I asked if he wanted an opportunity to see the outside.
"On the lake our boat seemed like a cork! We were fortunate not to capsize. After a scary, wet ride we made it to Shell Beach and talked with the families and others about where the men might have fished.
"I asked my companion if he was ready to make a try at crossing the lake in a different area.
"His response: 'No, I want to go back to jail — by car!'”
Stadium games
Bill Huey says football is not the only game played in Tiger Stadium:
"Items on stadium life brought back memories — none good.
"As a kid, I thought it would be cool to live in the stadium. So, as a junior at LSU, I tried it.
"I had an early morning job, proofreading The Daily Reveille at around 4:30 a.m., and I was desperate for sleep.
"Unfortunately, some Cuban students down the hall were fond of playing jai alai in the halls, starting around midnight. Accompanied by Cuban tunes, of course.
"I lasted one semester. The Reveille was probably the worst-proofed student newspaper in America that semester."
Snow rescue
Leslie Fogleman's "feed the hungry" story ties in with our Piccadilly Cafeteria nostalgia items:
"After working in Lake Charles all week, when I headed home to Ponchatoula on a Friday afternoon it started snowing.
"The farther east I went the heavier the snow. Finally Interstate 10 closed. I drove to U.S. 190 and made it to Opelousas before all roads were closed.
"A hotel in downtown Opelousas had one vacancy, which I took. I was starving, and there was a small cafe across the street. I was broke except for pocket change, but the waitress said they did not take credit cards.
"A man sitting with his wife at a table beside me leaned over and said, 'Order what you want.'
"I did, sitting with the very nice couple while we ate. Turns out he was president of Piccadilly.
"Later I circled around Lafayette and through Morgan City to get to Ponchatoula. If I had turned south instead of north off I-10, I would have made it home earlier — it wasn’t snowing south of Lafayette."
Comfort of flowers
Hunter Barrilleaux, of Denham Springs, has a "nice people" story:
"My wife recently lost her youngest son, and went to see about getting Social Security for her grandson — a very sad experience for her.
"She left and went to Trader Joe’s to pick up a few things. While in line, the cashier noticed tears in her eyes and asked what the matter was.
"When finding out, she went around the counter to hug and comfort my wife. When another employee heard what was going on, he gathered up a beautiful bouquet of flowers for her.
"It made her day that these people took time to ease the pain she was feeling at that time. Thank you, Trader Joe’s, for caring about someone you didn’t know. It will never be forgotten."
Special People Dept.
- Rose Jeanne Buccola, of Destrehan, celebrates her 90th birthday Sunday, March 17.
- Reece Martin celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, March 15. He is a Navy veteran, specializing in underwater demolition.
- Bob and Betty Guchereau, of Lafayette, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Sunday, March 17. She is the former Betty Edwards of Baton Rouge.
Gardening tip
Algie Petrere says, "When weeding a garden, the best way to make sure you are removing a weed and not a valuable plant is to pull on it. If it comes out of the ground easily, it was a valuable plant."