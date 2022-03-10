In years past, I found lawyers (before they had billboards) were some of the best storytellers, and great folks to bend an elbow with at some watering hole (in my case Baton Rouge's Cotton Club and Pastime bars.)
I also got a lot of free legal advice, which turned out to be worth what I paid for it (but I did get to be on a first-name basis with several judges).
Here's a typical lawyer story from James R. "J.R." Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge:
"I am sure many of your trial lawyer readers have 'deposition stories' about the taking of sworn civil pre-trial testimony in a room full of lawyers, a certified court reporter, and an often nervous witness.
"Once my client was being grilled by an insurance defense lawyer tag-team, who questioned the client's version of the accident.
"They grilled him about folks he recalled being at the accident scene, in the hope they could locate another witness.
"'What about Mr. So-And-So? Where can we find him?'
"My client denied knowing the whereabouts of every name on their list, until they got to the fifth or sixth name.
"At that name, my client brightened, and answered cheerfully: 'Oh, him. Yes, well, at the present time — he's dead.'"
Hollywood days
Sam Gallo, of Baton Rouge has a "meeting famous people" story:
“In about 1950, I had been sent to Los Angeles to get familiar with the F-86E, a new U.S. fighter jet for the Korean War.
"Being bored one weekend, I read about some Hollywood event, put on my Air Force uniform and went to it.
"An official-looking person asked if I would help out by being an escort to some movie stars.
"First person there was Charles Boyer, followed by many other stars. My assignment was to watch over a young Margaret O’Brien.
"It was a long day, with many movie stars.
"Taking a break, I was sitting on the grass by a stream when a voice said, 'Can I join you?'
"It was Dolores Johnson, a star from the '20s. (And mother of actor/director John Derek.)
"We had the nicest conversation. She remarked about how tiring engagements like that were for stars. She also said, 'I'm not related to Van Johnson.'"
Missed chance
Speaking of famous people, Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, tells "how I didn't get to meet Jimmy Carter:"
"In 1976, Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter flew into Louisiana on 'Peanut 1' to campaign for president.
"I was selected to meet him along with a couple of other sheriffs to discuss possible federal funding.
"At the New Orleans airport, we were led to a gate to walk to the plane when I suddenly remembered I was armed with a tiny derringer I carried every day.
"Rather than being confronted by his security and U.S. marshals, I politely declined to board, and sat at the gate while my friends met and drank a beer with the governor!"
Special People Dept.
Angiolina Madaffari, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, March 11.
Multiplying mice
"Speaking of mice," says Gordon Holcomb, of Baton Rouge, "a colleague had a mouse problem in his office and set traps to catch them."
"The traps were successful, and each morning he would dispose of his catch in the wastebasket.
"Another colleague began retrieving the dead mice and putting them back in the traps.
"The mouse trapper was very surprised about how many mice he was catching, but completely dumbfounded when he began to find two mice in the same trap.
"He finally became suspicious when he found frozen mice in his traps."
A Catholic cook?
"Re: your discussions on meatless Fridays," says Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, "I have always chuckled about the tradition that while attending the Baptist institution Louisiana College in Pineville in the '50s we always were served fish on Fridays."
Weather report
Algie Petrere, of Central, is confused.
She says, "I just read this statement: 'By law, you have to turn on your headlights when it is raining in Sweden.'
"How the heck am I supposed to know when it is raining in Sweden?"